WTA Italian Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Sabalenka ready to topple Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka to win WTA Italian Open

WTA Italian Open preview

With the French Open a matter of weeks away, the clay-court season continues on the WTA Tour this week with the return of the Italian Open.

Taking place at the Foro Italico, the fifth WTA 1000 event of the season features an expanded field, will take place over nearly two weeks and is headlined by two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets in last year's final before going on to win the French Open and the Polish sensation is bidding to become only the third female player to win in Rome in three consecutive years.

She has won nine of her ten matches on clay in 2023, having claimed victory in the Stuttgart Open and finished runner-up at the Madrid Open. But she offers little value in the outright betting and there are some potential banana skins in her section of the draw with former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova potentially awaiting her in the second round.

Punters could be better off going for the player who Swiatek faced in both the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open finals - Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka started the season by winning the Australian Open but has looked equally capable on clay and there is an intriguing rivalry brewing between her and Swiatek.

She is seeded second in Rome, made the semi-finals of the event last year and as Swiatek's greatest outright threat, she offers a bit of each-way value.

Those after a bigger price may also want to consider Daria Kasatkina, who is the eighth seed in Rome and made the semi-finals of the French Open and WTA Rome in 2022.

