WTA Miami Open predictions & tennis betting tips: Cori Gauff geared up for a tilt at the title

Where to watch WTA Miami Open

Amazon Prime Video from 3pm Tuesday

Best bets

Cori Gauff

1pt 18-1 bet365

Barbora Krejcikova

1pt 11-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

WTA Miami Open preview

Iga Swiatek became only the fourth woman in history to land the Sunshine Double last season and Elena Rybakina will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Polish phenomenon in Miami after passing the first test at last week’s Indian Wells Masters.

Rybakina sauntered past world number one Swiatek 6-2 6-2 in the semi-final in California before a 7-6 6-4 success over Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka rewarded her with the title.

However, Rybakina and Swiatek are on course to crash in a crunch quarter-final, which could leave the door open for Cori Gauff to capitalise.

The American teenage sensation is also housed in that star-studded top half alongside Rybakina and Swiatek, but wouldn’t meet either until the semi-final stage.

Gauff may be able to exert less energy than those rivals as the fellow seeds in her mini-section of the draw - Liudmila Samsonova, Anastasia Potapova and Qinwen Zheng - are still some way below what the Atlanta native is capable of producing.

The 19-year-old, who is already a Grand Slam runner-up and claimed her third WTA Tour title at the ASB Classic in January, was a quarter-finalist in Indian Wells and a semi-finalist at the Dubai Championships prior to that.

That shows she is holding her form well and with a quarter-final place seemingly hers for the taking, Gauff makes plenty of appeal at the available prices.

Another leading title candidate could be Barbora Krejcikova, who is in line for a fourth-round meeting with second seed Sabalenka but could be the fresher of the pair after the Belarusian’s efforts in Indian Wells.

Sabalenka defeated Krejcikova in three sets in the round of 16 in California most recently, but the Czech ace had come out on top in their February encounter in Dubai.

Krejcikova went on to win that title in fine style, also overcoming Daria Kasatkina, Petra Kvitova, Jessica Pegula and Swiatek, so refreshed and refocused the 2021 French Open champion could bounce back to her best with a bang.

