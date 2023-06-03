Racing Post logo
Tennis tips

French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day eight

Sunday's French Open fourth-round fivefold pays out at over 6-1 with bet365

Where to watch French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Sunday

Best accumulator bets for French Open day eight

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Lorenzo Musetti
Elina Svitolina to beat Daria Kasatkina
Aryna Sabalenka to beat Sloane Stephens
Elise Mertens to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Karolina Muchova to beat Elina Avanesyan

Click here to add Sunday's French Open acca to your bet365 betslip, the fivefold pays over 13-2

Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz has barely put a foot wrong at this year's French Open and should edge past Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round. Alcaraz defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-1 6-4 6-2  last time out to make it 23 wins from 25 matches on clay this season.

Elina Svitolina v Daria Kasatkina

Having returned to the WTA Tour in April after giving birth in October, Elina Svitolina has looked in fine form on clay. The Ukrainian's mental resolve should be good after coming from a set down in each of her last two matches and she has won all six of her previous meetings with Daria Kasatkina.

Sloane Stephens v Aryna Sabalenka

It has been a decent clay-court season for Aryna Sabalenka, who has reached the finals of the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open, and she should ease past American Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Elise Mertens

Belgian ace Elise Mertens has won all three of her matches at the French Open in straight sets, including against third seed Jessica Pegula last time out, so she should have few issues finding a way past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Karolina Muchova v Elina Avanesyan

It has been a promising French Open campaign from Karolina Muchova, who began with a straight-sets win over eighth seed Maria Sakkari, and she can defeat Elina Avanesyan, who had to go through three qualifiers to reach the first round of the Grand Slam.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 16:15, 3 June 2023
