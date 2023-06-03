French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day eight

Live on Eurosport from 10am Sunday
Carlos Alcaraz to beat Lorenzo Musetti
Elina Svitolina to beat Daria Kasatkina
Aryna Sabalenka to beat Sloane Stephens
Elise Mertens to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Karolina Muchova to beat Elina Avanesyan
Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz has barely put a foot wrong at this year's French Open and should edge past Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round. Alcaraz defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-1 6-4 6-2 last time out to make it 23 wins from 25 matches on clay this season.
Having returned to the WTA Tour in April after giving birth in October, Elina Svitolina has looked in fine form on clay. The Ukrainian's mental resolve should be good after coming from a set down in each of her last two matches and she has won all six of her previous meetings with Daria Kasatkina.
It has been a decent clay-court season for Aryna Sabalenka, who has reached the finals of the Stuttgart Open and Madrid Open, and she should ease past American Sloane Stephens in the fourth round of the French Open.
Belgian ace Elise Mertens has won all three of her matches at the French Open in straight sets, including against third seed Jessica Pegula last time out, so she should have few issues finding a way past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
It has been a promising French Open campaign from Karolina Muchova, who began with a straight-sets win over eighth seed Maria Sakkari, and she can defeat Elina Avanesyan, who had to go through three qualifiers to reach the first round of the Grand Slam.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport