Next first minster of Scotland betting odds and predictions: Robertson favourite to succeed Sturgeon

Angus Robertson is the 11-10 favourite to be the next leader of the Scottish National Party following Nicola Sturgeon’s surprise resignation as first minister on Wednesday.

Sturgeon has held the post for eight years but will be stepping aside from both roles as soon as her replacement can be appointed, although she intends to continue as a member of the Scottish ­Parliament.

She said it was the right time in her head and her heart to step down and three prominent members of the Scottish Parliament head the betting, with the leader at Westminster Stephen Flynn saying on Wednesday that he will not be standing.

Robertson was leader of the SNP at the House of Commons for ten years before being succeeded by Ian Blackford in 2017.

He was previously depute leader of the party and has been MSP for Edinburgh Central since 2021.

His early rival for the big job looks to be Kate Forbes, who is cabinet secretary for finance and the economy at Holyrood, where she has been a member since 2016.

She can be backed at 2-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes, while secretary for Covid recovery, former party leader and deputy first minister John Swinney is 9-1 with Betfair.

The next election for the Scottish Parliament is due to take place in May 2026 and the SNP have 64 of the 129 seats, while holding 45 of 59 Scottish Westminster seats.

No date has been set for the next Scottish independence referendum, but both sides are available to back at 17-20 with Hills.

Follow us on Twitter