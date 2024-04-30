Latest politics odds and election betting: Odds suggest early general election now unlikely

Reports over the last few weeks had indicated that poor results for the Conservatives in Thursday's UK local elections could spark an early general election, but the odds suggest that is not likely to happen.

A national poll between October and December is 1-4 with both Hills and Paddy Power, with a general election before June on offer at 10-1 with Power.

November is favourite to be the month of the next general election at 11-10 with Coral and Ladbrokes - although that would clash with the US presidential election - while October is 7-2 with Betfred.

July seems most likely if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opts to call an election before the autumn and that is no bigger than 6-1, with June priced between 6-1 and 10-1.

Hills go 4-11 that the Conservatives lose more than 500 council seats this week (2-1 for 499 or fewer losses) but even widespread losses are not expected to be enough to dislodge Sunak and Power go 8-15 that he is not replaced as Tory leader until 2025, with 5-4 available for a 2024 departure.

Sadiq Khan is 1-20 with bet365 and Betfred to remain Mayor of London, while the Conservatives' Susan Hall is 12-1 with Power and Betfair for a shock success.

Khan is 4-5 with Ladbrokes to earn 40 to 45 per cent of the vote, 11-8 for 45 to 50 per cent and 6-1 for 35 to 40 per cent, while Hall is 5-4 to secure 25 to 30 per cent and 6-4 for 30 to 35 per cent.

Zoe Garbett of the Green Party is 8-13 with Ladbrokes to finish third, ahead of Rob Blackie for the Liberal Democrats at 7-4.

Labour candidates are favourites for the mayoral elections in the East Midlands (1-5), North East (2-7), West Midlands (4-7) and York & North Yorkshire (4-5) with Betfred but the Conservatives' Ben Houchen remains favourite at 4-9 to keep his post in Tees Valley.

Whenever the general election happens, Labour are 1-16 for most seats and 1-8 to hold an overall majority, while Hills go 4-9 that the Conservatives lose more than 201 seats.





