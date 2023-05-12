Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Song-by-song guide to Saturday's final

1 . Austria 1 00-1

Act Teya and Salena

Song Who the Hell Is Edgar?

Previous wins 2

Last six years 13-16-3-X-X-X

Verdict Terrific rhythmic electro-pop about the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe and a sideways dig at Spotify. Show opener. ***

2. Portugal 45 0-1

Act Mimicat

Song Ai coração

Previous wins 1

Last six years X-1-26-X-12-9

Verdict Traditional up-tempo Portuguese number. Went down well in the hall in semi-finals. *

3. Switzerland 15 0-1

Act Remo Forrer

Song Watergun

Previous wins 2

Last six years X-X-X-4-3-17

Verdict Exceptional singer makes the best of a dull song with a strange message from neutral Swiss; will do well with juries. **

4. Poland 25 0-1

Act Blanka

Song Solo

Previous wins 0

Last six years 8-22-X-X-X-12

Verdict Summer lollipop bop-pop; some of the worst vocals you will ever hear and even worse graphics. LED diarrhoea. *

5. Serbia 25 0-1

Act Luke Black

Song Samo mi se spava

Previous wins 1

Last six years 18-X-19-18-15-5

Verdict Dawsons Creek had less teenage melodrama than this. Thunder-camp and fabulous.***

6. France 20-1

Act La Zarra

Song Évidemment

Previous wins: 5

Last six years 6-12-13-16-2-24

Verdict Exceedingly French disco track. Quality staging but vocals in rehearsal clips were very sketchy. ****

7. Cyprus 250 -1

Act Andrew Lambrou

Song Break a Broken Heart

Previous wins 0

Last six years 21-21-2-13-16-X

Verdict Devilishly handsome Australian performer with terrific vocals and even better arms; could do better than expected. ***

8. Spain 25-1

Act Blanca Paloma

Song Eaea

Previous wins 2

Last six years 22-26-23-22-X-3

Verdict Two cats fighting is more melodic, but for some reason people seem to like it. *

9. Sweden 1-2

Act Loreen

Song Tattoo

Previous wins 6

Last six years 5-5-7-5-14-4

Verdict She of Euphoria fame. Extremely well-produced and performed dance track, although perhaps a little dated. Likely winner. ****

10. Albania 300 -1

Act Albina and Familja Kelmendi

Song Duje

Previous wins 0

Last six years X-X-11-17-21-X

Verdict Full credit to Albania for always sending something true to themselves; a little dull but at least it's authentic. **

11. Italy 80-1

Act Marco Mengoni

Song Due vite

Previous wins 3

Last six years 16-6-5-2-1-6

Verdict Typical Italian ballad. Vocals are terrific and strong jury vote could ensure a high finish.***

12. Estonia 200-1

Act Alika

Song Bridges

Previous wins 1

Last six years X-X-8-20-X-13

Verdict Superb vocals; a stupendous cornflour blue trouser suit; a haunted piano; magical ballad salad. ***

13. Finland 11-4

Act Käärijä

Song Cha Cha Cha

Previous wins 2

Last six years X-X-25-X-6-21

Verdict Techno-pop. Captivating stage show with wonderful dancers. Guaranteed top 3 but first half draw a worry. *****

14. Czech Republic 150 -1

Act Vesna

Song My Sister's Crown

Previous wins 0

Last six years 25-X-6-11-X-22

Verdict Wonderful sisterhood message. Vocal and dance cohesion is impressive. Will do better than betting suggests. ****

15. Australia 25 0-1

Act Voyager

Song Promise

Previous wins 0

Last six years 2-9-20-9-X-15

Verdict Depeche Mode meets Metallica with the worst aspects of each. *

16. Belgium 150 -1

Act Gustaph

Song Because of You

Previous wins 1

Last six years 10-4-X-X-19-19

Verdict Supremely camp 90's dance-pop; hats and dancers redeeming features; but overall quality is lacking. **

17. Armenia 200 -1

Act Brunette

Song Future Lover

Previous wins 0

Last six years 7-18-X-X-X-20

Verdict Ghostly ballad with a wonderful chorus about societal pressures on women; completely unnecessary dance-break. ***

18. Moldova 4 00-1

Act Pasha Parfeni

Song Soarele și luna

Previous wins 0

Last six years X-3-10-X-13-7

Verdict Moldova deliver once again. Conceptual folk meets electronica. Singer lacks vocal range but overall a good package. ***

19. Ukraine 12 -1

Act Tvorchi

Song Heart of Steel

Previous wins 3

Last six years 1-24-X-X-5-1

Verdict Extraordinarily dull R'n'B track. Vocals were poor in rehearsals. Not sure to make top 5. *

20. Norway 25-1

Act Alessandra

Song Queen of Kings

Previous wins 2

Last six years X-10-15-6-18-10

Verdict Powerful, anthemic fantasy sea-shanty. Very enjoyable but song quality lacks a little; fared out best of all with draw. ***

21. Germany 250-1

Act Lord of the Lost

Song Blood & Glitter

Previous wins 2

Last six years 26-25-4-25-25-25

Verdict Over the top death metal; catchy chorus and terrific stage show; very likeable but hard to see where votes come from. ***

22. Lithuania 300-1

Act Monika Linkytė

Song Stay

Previous wins 0

Last six years 9-X-12-X-8-14

Verdict 1990's vibes. One of the more forgettable tracks but should pick up a few jury points to ensure it's not bottom. **

23. Israel 2 0-1

Act Noa Kirel

Song Unicorn

Previous wins 4

Last six years 14-23-1-23-17-X

Verdict Kirel is a huge star in Israel and has attempted to enter 5 songs in one here. More elements than the periodic table. **

24. Slovenia 250 -1

Act Joker Out

Song Carpe Diem

Previous wins 0

Last six years X-X-22-15-X-X

Verdict Classy indie-rock; charisma to burn; fashion sense to die for. Good enough for a top 10 from a plum draw. ****

25. Croatia 10 0-1

Act Let 3

Song Mama ŠČ!

Previous wins 0

Last six years 23-13-X-X-X-X

Verdict Delightful Stalinist drag-act with blatant anti Putin message. Not sure how they get away with it. Wonderful. ***

26. United Kingdom 66 -1

Act Mae Muller

Song I Wrote a Song

Previous wins 5

Last six years 24-15-24-26-26-X

Verdict Catchy chart-friendly pop. Love Island background music. The lyricless chorus really lets it down. Bottom 10. ***