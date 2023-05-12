Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Song-by-song guide to Saturday's final
Sweden's Loreen is odds-on to take the Eurovision crown in Liverpool
1. Austria 100-1
Act Teya and Salena
Song Who the Hell Is Edgar?
Previous wins 2
Last six years 13-16-3-X-X-X
Verdict Terrific rhythmic electro-pop about the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe and a sideways dig at Spotify. Show opener. ***
2. Portugal 450-1
Act Mimicat
Song Ai coração
Previous wins 1
Last six years X-1-26-X-12-9
Verdict Traditional up-tempo Portuguese number. Went down well in the hall in semi-finals. *
3. Switzerland 150-1
Act Remo Forrer
Song Watergun
Previous wins 2
Last six years X-X-X-4-3-17
Verdict Exceptional singer makes the best of a dull song with a strange message from neutral Swiss; will do well with juries. **
4. Poland 250-1
Act Blanka
Song Solo
Previous wins 0
Last six years 8-22-X-X-X-12
Verdict Summer lollipop bop-pop; some of the worst vocals you will ever hear and even worse graphics. LED diarrhoea. *
5. Serbia 250-1
Act Luke Black
Song Samo mi se spava
Previous wins 1
Last six years 18-X-19-18-15-5
Verdict Dawsons Creek had less teenage melodrama than this. Thunder-camp and fabulous.***
6. France 20-1
Act La Zarra
Song Évidemment
Previous wins: 5
Last six years 6-12-13-16-2-24
Verdict Exceedingly French disco track. Quality staging but vocals in rehearsal clips were very sketchy. ****
7. Cyprus 250-1
Act Andrew Lambrou
Song Break a Broken Heart
Previous wins 0
Last six years 21-21-2-13-16-X
Verdict Devilishly handsome Australian performer with terrific vocals and even better arms; could do better than expected. ***
8. Spain 25-1
Act Blanca Paloma
Song Eaea
Previous wins 2
Last six years 22-26-23-22-X-3
Verdict Two cats fighting is more melodic, but for some reason people seem to like it. *
9. Sweden 1-2
Act Loreen
Song Tattoo
Previous wins 6
Last six years 5-5-7-5-14-4
Verdict She of Euphoria fame. Extremely well-produced and performed dance track, although perhaps a little dated. Likely winner. ****
10. Albania 300-1
Act Albina and Familja Kelmendi
Song Duje
Previous wins 0
Last six years X-X-11-17-21-X
Verdict Full credit to Albania for always sending something true to themselves; a little dull but at least it's authentic. **
11. Italy 80-1
Act Marco Mengoni
Song Due vite
Previous wins 3
Last six years 16-6-5-2-1-6
Verdict Typical Italian ballad. Vocals are terrific and strong jury vote could ensure a high finish.***
12. Estonia 200-1
Act Alika
Song Bridges
Previous wins 1
Last six years X-X-8-20-X-13
Verdict Superb vocals; a stupendous cornflour blue trouser suit; a haunted piano; magical ballad salad. ***
13. Finland 11-4
Act Käärijä
Song Cha Cha Cha
Previous wins 2
Last six years X-X-25-X-6-21
Verdict Techno-pop. Captivating stage show with wonderful dancers. Guaranteed top 3 but first half draw a worry. *****
14. Czech Republic 150-1
Act Vesna
Song My Sister's Crown
Previous wins 0
Last six years 25-X-6-11-X-22
Verdict Wonderful sisterhood message. Vocal and dance cohesion is impressive. Will do better than betting suggests. ****
15. Australia 250-1
Act Voyager
Song Promise
Previous wins 0
Last six years 2-9-20-9-X-15
Verdict Depeche Mode meets Metallica with the worst aspects of each. *
16. Belgium 150-1
Act Gustaph
Song Because of You
Previous wins 1
Last six years 10-4-X-X-19-19
Verdict Supremely camp 90's dance-pop; hats and dancers redeeming features; but overall quality is lacking. **
17. Armenia 200-1
Act Brunette
Song Future Lover
Previous wins 0
Last six years 7-18-X-X-X-20
Verdict Ghostly ballad with a wonderful chorus about societal pressures on women; completely unnecessary dance-break. ***
18. Moldova 400-1
Act Pasha Parfeni
Song Soarele și luna
Previous wins 0
Last six years X-3-10-X-13-7
Verdict Moldova deliver once again. Conceptual folk meets electronica. Singer lacks vocal range but overall a good package. ***
19. Ukraine 12-1
Act Tvorchi
Song Heart of Steel
Previous wins 3
Last six years 1-24-X-X-5-1
Verdict Extraordinarily dull R'n'B track. Vocals were poor in rehearsals. Not sure to make top 5. *
20. Norway 25-1
Act Alessandra
Song Queen of Kings
Previous wins 2
Last six years X-10-15-6-18-10
Verdict Powerful, anthemic fantasy sea-shanty. Very enjoyable but song quality lacks a little; fared out best of all with draw. ***
21. Germany 250-1
Act Lord of the Lost
Song Blood & Glitter
Previous wins 2
Last six years 26-25-4-25-25-25
Verdict Over the top death metal; catchy chorus and terrific stage show; very likeable but hard to see where votes come from. ***
22. Lithuania 300-1
Act Monika Linkytė
Song Stay
Previous wins 0
Last six years 9-X-12-X-8-14
Verdict 1990's vibes. One of the more forgettable tracks but should pick up a few jury points to ensure it's not bottom. **
23. Israel 20-1
Act Noa Kirel
Song Unicorn
Previous wins 4
Last six years 14-23-1-23-17-X
Verdict Kirel is a huge star in Israel and has attempted to enter 5 songs in one here. More elements than the periodic table. **
24. Slovenia 250-1
Act Joker Out
Song Carpe Diem
Previous wins 0
Last six years X-X-22-15-X-X
Verdict Classy indie-rock; charisma to burn; fashion sense to die for. Good enough for a top 10 from a plum draw. ****
25. Croatia 100-1
Act Let 3
Song Mama ŠČ!
Previous wins 0
Last six years 23-13-X-X-X-X
Verdict Delightful Stalinist drag-act with blatant anti Putin message. Not sure how they get away with it. Wonderful. ***
26. United Kingdom 66-1
Act Mae Muller
Song I Wrote a Song
Previous wins 5
Last six years 24-15-24-26-26-X
Verdict Catchy chart-friendly pop. Love Island background music. The lyricless chorus really lets it down. Bottom 10. ***