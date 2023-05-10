Eurovision Song Contest 2023 semi-final two odds, predictions and betting tips:

Where to watch

BBC One, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Austria top-ten finish in the final

1pt Evs Hills



Lithuania not to qualify

1pt 7-2 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 semi-final two predictions

The second semi-final of Eurovision takes place on Thursday, and United Kingdom viewers can vote in this semi-final.

Tuesday saw a splendiferous offering of musical wonderment. The eighth, ninth and tenth acts in that semi-final would probably be in the top two in the betting for Thursday's equivalent. Evidently it is dreadful by comparison.

One song stands out, however, with Austria bringing a fantastic number. Electro-dance pop inspired by the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe, with a scything sideways dig at Spotify for the derisory sums they pay songwriters (listen for “zero, dot, zero zero three” in the song). It’s incredibly catchy and the second semi-final being 100 per cent televote will be a help.

Anything over even money would be acceptable as Austria have a perfect draw in stall 13 of 16, sandwiched between two no-hopers.

However, they are basically the same price for a top-ten finish on Saturday night as they are for the semi-final win and that seems a more sensible play.

In terms of qualification, outside four or five obvious ones this semi-final looks set to descend into a dogfight.

Lithuania have a good draw in stall 15, but the song is dull 90’s pop and looks and feels dated. There’s no way it’s a certain qualifier and the price about it failing to make Saturday night's final look fair.