2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award betting odds, date, and where to watch: Earps favourite to land SPOTY crown

When is the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year announced?

The awards are due to take place on Tuesday, December 19 in Salford.

Where can I watch the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony?

You can watch the Sports Personality of the Year Award ceremony on the BBC on Tuesday, December 19.

Who is the reigning BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

England women's footballer Beth Mead is the current Sports Personality of the Year Award winner.

Who votes for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award?

The public vote for the winner of the Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Who has won the most BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards?

Andy Murray is the only person to win the Sports Personality of the Year Award three times, taking it in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Bet on the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award predictions

The Sports Personality of the Year is celebrating its 70th edition this year and the BBC will be rolling out the red carpet later this month to see who will succeed Beth Mead to win the prestigious prize.

When Emma Raducanu won the award in 2021, that marked the first SPOTY win for a female in 15 years but the odds compilers are predicting a third female victor in a row with England goalkeeper Mary Earps a short-priced favourite to take this year’s award.

In a busy year of sporting action, there are plenty of candidates with solid credentials and the great and good of British sport will gather in Salford on December 19 to crown this year's winner via a public vote.

Who is favourite for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?

Mary Earps 2-5

Beth Mead took home last year’s Sports Personality of the Year Award after helping England win the European Championships and her teammate Mary Earps is aiming to make it two Lioness winners in a row after her heroics at the Women’s World Cup.

The Manchester United stopper conceded just four goals across seven games as England reached the final, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Earps went on to save Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty in the final and although Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 1-0, the goalkeeper took home the tournament’s Golden Glove award.

The 30-year-old also saved a crucial penalty in England’s shootout win over Brazil in this summer’s Finalissima.

In club football, Earps set a Women's Super League record with 14 clean sheets for the Red Devils, helping them to a first major cup final as they finished as FA Cup runners-up to Chelsea.

Earps finished fifth in Ballon d’Or voting this year, the highest a goalkeeper has placed since the female award was inaugurated in 2018.

She was also named England Women’s Footballer of the Year, Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year and BBC Women's Footballer of the Year.

The England keeper looks a worthwhile favourite to add the Sports Personality of the Year Award to her brimming trophy cabinet.

Stuart Broad 3-1

Stuart Broad called time on a hugely successful cricketing career this year, bowing out during the final Test of this summer’s Ashes series.

In a pulsating series in which he was a key protagonist, the fast bowler joined an exclusive club by taking his 600th Test wicket.

The 37-year-old was England's top wicket-taker in the series with 22 scalps at an average of 28.40, and is now the fifth-highest Test wicket-taker of all time with 604.

As well as his success with the ball in the series, Broad was at the centre of the furore surrounding Jonny Bairstow’s controversial run out, thrusting him further into the limelight.

The bowler had been a mainstay of England’s attack since his Test debut in 2007 and he finished his career in dramatic fashion, hitting a six from the final ball he faced, then taking a wicket with his last ball bowled to win the Test for the hosts, drawing the series in the process.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson 16-1

In a year in which British athletes impressed at the World Championships in Budapest, it was Katarina Johnson-Thompson who again dominated the headlines as she successfully regained the world title in the heptathlon, finishing 20 points clear of American Anna Hall.

KJT’s fellow heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill holds the record for the most podium finishes without winning the Sports Personality award, so Johnson-Thompson will be hoping to go one better this year.

Frankie Dettori 20-1

Nearly 30 years after Frankie Dettori finished third in the Sports Personality of the Year award in 1996, the Italian jockey will be aiming to take home the crown this time around.

In his swansong year in British racing, the 52-year-old added two Classics to his collection, winning the 2000 Guineas aboard Chaldean and partnering Soul Sister to win the Oaks.

Dettori won a further eight Group Ones, including the Ascot Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami before announcing plans to continue his riding career in America.

The legendary jockey signed off from British racing by guiding King Of Steel to the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Dettori has thrust himself further into the public consciousness by entering I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and could still do an unlikely double should he prolong his stay in the jungle.

The final of the ITV reality show comes nine days before the Sports Personality of the Year is announced, giving Dettori plenty of time to return for the award ceremony.



Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on SPOTY 2023. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their home page Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power SPOTY 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.