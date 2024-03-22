Jack Ogalbe: Italy top of Six Nations class but woeful Wales have work to do

We all remember the cliches of our school days and those adages have followed me and several are likely to litter this graded recap of the Six Nations.

Was the tournament world class? Not really, but it ranks as good. Italy are trending in the right direction and while it is too early to write Wales off, they are definitely in transition.

New-look England may soon become the neutral's favourite, a role previously occupied by Scotland, whose golden generation predictably underwhelmed.

After a period of stability, it was nice to see some off-the-cuff Gallic flair from France, while Ireland were deserved winners but missed out on the Grand Slam and still have the same questions to answer.

Here's my review of the Six Nations and, in X, formerly known as Twitter style, all thoughts and opinions are my own.

England

Record (W-D-L): 3-0-2

Star player: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Steve Borthwick bored us but got results at the World Cup and his new positive approach might do the same. The Red Rose improved as the tournament progressed and odds of 9-2 that they win next year's Six Nations may not be too far away. They finally seem to have found a style that suits their best players and, in lock George Martin and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, possess potentially generational talents.

Grade: B

France

Record: 3-1-1

Star player: Thomas Ramos

It's nice to have France back. Talk of a post-World Cup hangover manifested itself in a dreadful opening performance against Ireland in which they looked to have been on the wine since October. Les Bleus did get better and Thomas Ramos personified their campaign – he can't tackle, but boy can he play. Switched to number ten, his gung-ho approach ignited his team's attack and left me wanting more. With Antoine Dupont sure to return in 2025, France will improve.

Grade: C+

Ireland

Record: 4-0-1

Key Player: Joe McCarthy

It's a testament to Ireland's progress that, externally, a second straight Six Nations title, minus a Grand Slam, is viewed as a disappointment. They were brilliant against France but failed to replicate those heights, being outgunned by England and nervy on the final weekend against Scotland. A perceived lack of physicality is still an issue but Joe McCarthy's emergence may be a remedy. He will need to shine during the summer tour to South Africa but Andy Farrell's side, a general 5-1 for the next World Cup, may have to wait until 2027 to put their demons to bed.

Grade: B

Tommaso Menoncello starred for Italy as they enjoyed a landmark campaign Credit: Federugby

Italy

Record: 2-1-2

Key Player: Tommaso Menoncello

Kieran Crowley's run-it-from-anywhere approach saw Italy record moral victories but little else. His replacement, Gonzalo Quesada, has retained the essence of that attacking ambition but added structure, and rather than falling away as the tournament progressed, the Azzurri got better. Recording two wins for the first time since 2013 and drawing in France has halted the questions about the Italians' place in the Six Nations and with youth on their side, star centre Tommaso Menoncello and company are only going to get better.

Grade: A

Scotland

Record: 2-0-3

Key Player: Finn Russell

As with pre-Klopp Liverpool, it's always Scotland's year. A fourth straight Calcutta Cup success represented a positive but the late TMO decision aside, they should have beaten France, got lucky against Wales, were complacent in Italy and fell short against Ireland. They were great to watch but lacked substance, and two wins from five is not where this side should be. The Scots have great players but lack leadership, focus and depth, and the repetitive nature of their campaigns means any post-tournament reviews may point the finger at Gregor Townsend.

Grade: C-

Wales

Record: 0-0-5

Key Player: Tommy Reffell

Shambolic. Warren Gatland's faith in youth looked justified by decent performances in defeat in their first four games, only for Wales to blow any credit in defeat to Italy. Gatland grabbed the headlines by offering his resignation but has strengthened his position in doing so. A first Wooden Spoon since 2003 was deserved but they will improve when Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake return. 'Turnover' Tommy Reffell impressed but with limited talent coming through, this might not be the end of Wales' woes.

Grade: U