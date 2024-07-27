Sunday's women's Olympic predictions and free football tips: United States fancied to edge competitive affair

Where to watch

Brazil v Japan

Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, Sunday 4pm

USA v Germany

Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, Sunday 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

United States to beat Germany

1pt 6-5 general

Draw in Brazil vs Japan

1pt 12-5 general

Sunday's women's Olympics football predictions

There are a number of eye-catching fixtures in the second round of group games in the women’s Olympic football, with the United States’ clash against Germany the obvious stand out.

The nations have won five of the seven gold medals in the history of this event and both cruised to 3-0 victories in their opening games.

Germany have a poor head-to-head record against the States, however, losing 23 of their 35 meetings.

Emma Hayes is a respected coach and putting trusting in her young players could pay dividends. The USWNT have lost only one of their last 21 games and that was a dead-rubber group game in the Gold Cup earlier this year. They can edge what should be a competitive affair.

Earlier in the day Brazil take on Japan in another intriguing matchup. The pair have met three times in the last 12 months, recording a win apiece and a draw.

Japan have played out three stalemates in their nine games this year and the draw looks overpriced.

On paper there looks to be little to separate these high-quality outfits and that may well be reflected on the pitch.

Read more Olympics previews . . .

2024 Olympics tennis men's and women's predictions, odds and tennis betting tips

Team GB 2024 Olympics medal predictions: Hard to match scale of recent successes

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.