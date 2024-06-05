2024 NBA Finals predictions and Game 1 betting tips: Celtics can seize the initiative

Best bets the 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 & Series

Boston Celtics -1.5 games on series handicap

2pts Evs general

Boston Celtics -6.5 in Game 1

2pts 10-11 general

Kyrie Irving over 30.5 points in Game 1

1pt 15-4 bet365

2024 NBA Finals & Game 1 predictions

Boston Celtics can overcome the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, which start at 1:30am BST on Friday.

Eastern Conference top seeds Boston are clearly the stronger outfit in terms of overall depth, but with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on their roster Dallas cannot be discounted and it could be a fascinating series.

The best bet for Game 1 may be to back Boston to cover a -6.5-point handicap. The Celtics have home-court advantage for the opener and won by at least 20 points in their playoff series openers against Miami and Cleveland. They also beat Dallas by a combined 37 points in their two regular-season meetings, winning 119-110 in Texas and 138-110 at home.

Irving had 36 points in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota and over 30.5 points for the former Celtics and Cavaliers guard at 15-4 with bet365 also appeals.

Doncic had a triple-double the last time these teams met but Boston still won by a wide margin, suggesting they could be just too strong in all areas for any challenge from the Mavs. As such, the best series bet may be the Celtics -1.5 games on the series handicap to wrap up the title in no more than six games.

