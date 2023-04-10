NBA playoffs predictions and betting tips: Warriors can reign supreme in the Western Conference

Best bet

Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference

2pts 5-1 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Milwaukee Bucks to win the Eastern Conference

2pts 5-4 bet365, Hills

NBA playoffs predictions

Golden State Warriors, flatlining at 50 per cent up until a few weeks ago, can show why they are a team to be feared come playoff time by flying the Western Conference pennant into the NBA Finals.

After the Dubs nailed down the sixth seeding on Sunday night courtesy of an outrageous 157-101 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers, Steph Curry bragged: “There’s an expectation we’re built to win in the post-season.”

And that’s the bottom line. Often unimpressive throughout the regular season, certainly blighted by injuries, it has often looked like a toss of a coin whether the Warriors would make the play-ins, never mind the top six.

But here they are, with Curry fit, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also healthy and Andrew Wiggins figuring he too will be back for the weekend – and they’ve got the Sacramento Kings in their sights in round one.

There are now no excuses for the NBA’s defending champions. This is a team who slip effortlessly into gear come the playoffs with an extraordinary 93-34 post-season record under head coach Steve Kerr. They will be absolutely ready to go to work.

Phoenix are seeded fourth in the West but look the team to beat. However, Golden State are surely the value given their supreme finals pedigree.

It’s hard to look past the big three of Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics boast the league’s second-best offence and second-best defence, although the Sixers haven’t been to the finals since 2001, the kind of mental block which might even get into Joel Embiid’s head at some stage.

The Bucks look the real deal led by All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo who has been wisely surrounded by a pack of defensive dogs who will put the bite on anyone.They are top seeds in the East for a reason and can live up to number one billing.

