Singapore Grand Prix qualifying betting tips and F1 predictions: Stick with Sainz to sling it on Singapore pole

Where to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday

Practice three Sky Sports F1, 10.30am

Qualifying Sky Sports F1, 2pm

Best bets

Carlos Sainz fastest qualifier

1pt 4-1 general

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying predictions

It's a long time since Max Verstappen has been available at what most people would consider backable prices for a Formula 1 session.

But after a difficult day of practice for the Red Bull team, the world champion can be backed at odds-against to take pole position for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

With Verstappen having set the fastest qualifying time at nine of the season's 14 races, that price deserves a closer look. But with the Dutchman having warned that the Marina Bay circuit won't suit his Red Bull and having been outsped in qualifying at two of the last four races, he could be worth passing over even at eye-catching odds.

Ferrari will have been buoyed by their strong showing on home territory at Monza last time, and they seem to have picked up where they left off.

Carlos Sainz stormed to pole position in Italy, and while he couldn't hold the Red Bulls at bay in the race, he clung on for a first podium finish of the season ahead of his hard-charging Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

That seems to have put a spring in the Spaniard's step, as he pipped Leclerc to the fastest time of the day after the Monegasque had gone quickest in the earlier session for another Ferrari 1-2.

Friday is a time for identifying issues, while Saturday's purpose is to fix them, so Red Bull certainly can't be written off despite Verstappen ending up eighth fastest. He struggled with the car's stability, as did his team-mate Sergio Perez, who won the race last year.

It promises to be an intriguing battle this weekend, as Fernando Alonso came out best in the longer runs, while the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were also both close enough to feel encouraged.

McLaren's Lando Norris sported the team's latest upgraded parts - nine of them in total - but team-mate Oscar Piastri will have to wait until Japan next week to get them on his car.

