Japanese Grand Prix betting tips and F1 race predictions: Aston Martins to excel at Suzuka

This weekend sees an unusually early visit from the Formula 1 circus to Suzuka, as the Japanese Grand Prix moves from its traditional autumn slot to host round four of this year's championship.

For once, the most recent Grand Prix winner is not Max Verstappen, as Carlos Sainz returned to action minus his appendix to lead home team-mate Charles Leclerc for a Ferrari 1-2 in Melbourne a fortnight ago.

Red Bull were not in their usual dominant form all weekend in Australia, although the fact that Verstappen was still able to take pole position and then lead the early laps of the race despite one of his brakes being stuck on encapsulates what the opposition are up against.

The sweeping curves of Suzuka are tailor-made for the aerodynamically superior Red Bull, which will be sporting upgrades this week.

Ferrari have rushed through their own updated package in a bid to keep up the pressure on Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by only four points in the standings.

However, Mercedes have no such improvements and that is likely to see them struggle given their lack of performance in fast corners.

A beneficiary from that will be Aston Martin, who are closely matched with the Silver Arrows for the unwanted title of fourth-best car.

Fernando Alonso was penalised in Australia for his part in the crash that took George Russell out of the race, but he was still classified eighth. Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll made up for his early error in Saudi Arabia by finishing sixth, and the green machines look excellent value at odds-against for another double points haul.

