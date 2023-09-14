Singapore Grand Prix betting tips and F1 predictions: Norris eyeing podium return

Where to watch the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice one & two Sky Sports F1, 10.30am & 2pm Friday

Practice three & qualifying Sky Sports F1, 10.30am & 2pm Saturday

Race Sky Sports F1, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Lando Norris podium finish

1pt 9-4 general

Singapore Grand Prix weekend predictions

Runaway title leader Max Verstappen believes his Red Bull will not be as competitive at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix as it has been at other circuits.

Of course, as we are 14 rounds into the season and no other car has won a race, that doesn't necessarily mean their winning streak will be coming to an end just yet.

Verstappen claimed a record tenth successive grand prix victory in Italy last time and was followed home by his teammate Sergio Perez.

But despite the Marina Bay circuit bypassing four corners this season, it is still a very twisty and demanding track and worlds away from Monza.

Last year in Singapore, an error from the team in qualifying meant Verstappen started eighth on the grid and he was able to rise only as high as seventh in the race.

Overtaking should be a little easier with the new, longer straight, but it will still be a concern for the Dutch dynamo, who has been beaten in qualifying at two of the last four race weekends.

Lando Norris found his McLaren frustratingly lacking top speed on Monza's long straights, but the young Brit scored back-to-back second places at Silverstone and Budapest and can get back on the podium this week.

