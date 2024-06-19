Women's PGA Championship predictions & free golf betting tips: Furue can make Major breakthrough

When to bet

By 2pm on Thursday.

Where to watch the Women's PGA Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf & Mix from 11pm on Thursday.

James Mason's Women's PGA Championship predictions

Ayaka Furue

2pts each-way 18-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Allisen Corpuz

1pt each-way 80-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

James Mason's top tip

Ayaka Furue 18-1 each-way

After back-to-back missed cuts, world number one Nelly Korda's stranglehold on the women's game appears to be easing and there will be plenty of players in a stacked field eyeing Major glory at this week's PGA Championship.

It would, of course, be folly to dismiss the American's chances as she won this event in 2021 and has tasted success six times this year. She heads the betting at 8-1 in Washington.

But there are doubts creeping in after Korda's last two starts and given the fact she can be wayward off the tee, which will be punished at the tree-lined Sahalee Country Club, there is value to be had elsewhere.

Japan's Ayaka Furue looks a great fit for this course and there is every chance she can end her Major wait in what will be her third PGA Championship appearance.

The 24-year-old's tee-to-green game has been stellar this season - she ranks fourth in driving accuracy and 16th in greens in regulation - while she has also impressed on the greens with a putts per GIR ranking of seventh.

Boasting three top-tens and a tied-second in her last four events, Furue is full of confidence and looks set to challenge.

Next best bet

Allisen Corpuz 80-1 each-way

Allisen Corpuz is unrivalled in driving accuracy and is worth consideration after a tied-fifth result at the Meijer LPGA Classic last time out - her best finish of the year.

The 2023 Women's US Open champion has been solid from tee-to-green and any improvement with the putter could put her in the mix for a second Major.

Women's PGA Championship course guide

Course Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington

Prize money $10.4m ($1.56m to the winner)

Length 6,731 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives, ten par-fours, four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 66 and ties make the third round

When to bet By 2pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf & Mix from 11pm on Thursday

Time difference Washington is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview This picturesque 27-hole course was built in 1969 and this will be the second time it has hosted the Women's PGA Championship - Brooke Henderson won in 2016. Tall evergreen trees line the narrow fairways with several bunkers and water hazards providing a stiff challenge. The North and South holes make up the Championship course.

Story of last year China's Yin Ruoning won by one shot at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey.

Weather forecast Sunny conditions with clouds are expected over the four days.

Type of player suited to the challenge Keeping it straight off the tee and being accurate on approach will be two crucial factors to success.

Key attribute Accuracy.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.