US PGA Championship second-round golf betting tips and predictions

Best bets

Stephan Jaeger to win 6.07pm threeball

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Sepp Straka to win 7.35pm threeball

2pts 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Story so far

Xander Schauffele was unable to live with a barrage of Rory McIlroy birdies at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday but the Californian bounced back in spectacular fashion in Thursday's opening round of the US PGA Championship, firing a first-round 62 to establish a three-shot lead at Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele, who tied the lowest round in Major history in round one, holds a three-shot margin over Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard. He is the 13-5 favourite in his bid to win a first Major championship.

Scottie Scheffler holed out for an eagle on his opening hole on Thursday and the world number one is five shots back after carding an opening 67 while McIlroy, well punted in the wake of his Wells Fargo triumph, is just four behind Schauffele and 5-1 to claim a first Major since winning at Valhalla a decade ago.

US PGA Championship l eaderboard

-9 Xander Schauffele

-6 Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard

-5 Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Hoge, Tom Kim, Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

--4 Ben Kohles, Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore, Alex Noren, Austin Eckroat, Scottie Scheffler

Best odds for the US PGA Championship

13-5 X Schauffele, 4 S Scheffler, 5 R McIlroy, 14 B Koepka, C Morikawa, 22 S Theegala, 25 T Finau, 33 B DeChambeau, 40 M Homa, 50 bar.

US PGA Championship second-round predictions

Xander Schauffele is due to tee off for the second round of the US PGA Championship at 6.18pm UK and Ireland time, although there is potential for thunderstorms to delay proceedings at Valhalla on Friday.

Schauffele, one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour this season, is in prime position to claim a first Major but he hasn't won anywhere since July 2022 and with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka all within five shots, the Californian could quickly find himself looking over his shoulder.

Two Europeans stand out in the late threeballs with Stephan Jaeger (6.07pm threeball) and Sepp Straka (7.35pm) expected to go lowest in their groupings.

Jaeger would've been disappointed to play the last five holes of his first round in two over par but a one-under opening 70 was a solid start for the German, who triumphed at the Houston Open last month.

The 34-year-old, who has been solid in recent weeks, has added driving distance to his armoury in recent years and that should be a big help at a rain-softened Valhalla. While he didn't putt well on Thursday, his tee-to-green excellence should give him the edge over Russell Henley and Lucas Glover.

Straka carded a level-par 71 in round one but the Austrian had form figures of 16-5-8 in individual events heading into the US PGA and he should improve. Expect him to go lower than out-of-form Nick Taylor and Japan's Takumi Kanaya, who has a terrible Majors record.

