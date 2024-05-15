Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship 72-hole matches preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Joaquin Niemann to beat Cameron Smith

2pts 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Adam Scott to beat Dean Burmester

1pt 10-11 bet365

US PGA Championship matches preview

LIV Golf defectors Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith have been paired together in a 72-hole US PGA Championship match and the Chilean can be preferred to the Australian.

Niemann has been playing at a higher level than Smith on the LIV circuit this year. Niemann has won two titles – LIV Mayakoba and LIV Jeddah – and he has finished in the top ten in six of his seven appearances.

Away from the LIV circuit this year, Niemann has finished fourth in the Dubai Desert Classic and third in an Asian Tour event in Oman. The 25-year-old brings consistency and confidence to Valhalla this week and should improve on a humdrum Majors record.

The more consistent driving of Niemann can prove decisive on a long, soft course. Heavy rain has made Valhalla more about solid tee shots and mid-iron play than anything else.

Adam Scott will appreciate the course set-up and should give a decent account of himself at Valhalla for the second time. He finished 15th in the 2014 US PGA there.

Former Masters champion Scott has been in decent nick on the PGA Tour and can outscore LIV raider Dean Burmester over 72 holes. Burmester has never bettered 54th place in a Stateside Major.

