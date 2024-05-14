Steve Palmer's US PGA Championship tournament specials and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the US PGA Championship

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Brian Harman to miss the cut

4pts 6-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brooks Koepka top LIV player

3pts 100-30 Betfair, Paddy Power

Adam Scott top Australasian

1pt 6-1 bet365

US PGA Championship first-round preview

Brian Harman has missed the cut in four of his nine previous US PGA Championship appearances and there seems every chance that the little left-hander will have a weekend off at Valhalla.

This is a long, punishing, championship venue, which has been softened up by pre-tournament rain, and Harman's lack of punch off the tee seems a significant handicap. Given how much his form has dipped since the Players Championship in March, the 37-year-old will probably need a superb putting performance to be competitive at Valhalla.

Last year's Open champion Harman has missed three of his last five US PGA cuts and he seems likely to be outgunned by more powerful players in this event. He missed the cut in the Masters last month, opening with an ugly round of 81, and qualifying for the weekend from a field of 156 at Valhalla is not as straightforward a task as bookmakers seems to think.

Another option which appeals is Brooks Koepka to finish as the leading LIV Golf representative. The LIV players may struggle to make much of an impact in this US PGA – a change on their schedule this year means they have not had any decent preparation for the second Major of the season – but Koepka seems by far the most likely to shrug off that handicap.

Koepka has won three of the last six US PGAs and finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson in the 2021 edition, so his affection for the set-ups in this event is clear.

Koepka finished tied for 15th in the 2014 US PGA at Valhalla when in the formative stages of his professional career, so the unflappable Floridian is one of the few players in the field to have positive course experience.

With Jon Rahm looking a tortured soul on the LIV circuit this year, Koepka, who won LIV Singapore last time out, seems the man set to lead the LIV challenge.

Adam Scott, tied alongside Koepka for 15th place in the 2014 US PGA, has been in rock-solid form for months and appears good value as the fourth name down in the top Australasian market.

