The 2023 Masters player guide: Steve Palmer's verdict for all 88 players in the Augusta National field

When does the Masters start?

1.30pm on Thursday

Where to watch the Masters

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's guide to the 2023 Masters field

Abraham Ancer

LIV player in humdrum form, although won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour in February. Three Masters spins (13-26-MC). Unappealing option.

Sam Bennett

Last year’s US Amateur champ. World number six amateur. Masters debut aged 23. Tied 49th in the US Open last year, but missed cut in three regulation events. Making cut is target.

Keegan Bradley

Became US PGA champion on Major debut in 2011. Mediocre Masters record (27-54-MC-22-52-43), but a five-time PGA Tour winner in decent nick.

Sam Burns

WGC-Match Play champion. Beat Scottie Scheffler on his way to victory the week before last. Missed cut on Masters debut last year. Likely to make first Augusta cut on Friday.

Patrick Cantlay

FedEx Cup champion in 2021, seven-time PGA Tour winner, and in rock-solid form, but only three top-tens in 23 Major starts. Never better than ninth place in the Masters.

Ben Carr

Last year’s US Amateur runner-up. Masters debut aged 22. World number 46 amateur. Missed cut by two shots in the Puerto Rico Open last month. Early bath likely.

Cameron Champ

Injury-plagued powerhouse who goes from the sublime to the ridiculous. Solid Masters record (19-26-10). A three-time PGA Tour champion in dismal form.

Corey Conners

Canadian greens-in-regulation machine with eyecatching Masters form (MC-46-10-8-6). Won second PGA Tour title on Sunday in Texas Open.

Fred Couples

Veteran going to post aged 63. The 1992 champion has not made a Masters cut since 2018. Will probably struggle to stop the rot.

Harrison Crowe

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion. Masters debut aged 21. Cocky Australian has already won on home Tour. Will be hopeful of making cut.

Jason Day

Aussie was knocked out of Match Play by Scheffler. Consistent but winless this year. Three times a top-five Augusta finisher, but has missed cut in last two visits. Overrated in market.

Bryson DeChambeau

Heavily supported in 2021 and went off second favourite, but tied 46th, then missed cut last year. US Open champ in 2020, but has been generally dismal on LIV circuit.

Harris English

Georgia man has progressive Masters results (MC-42-21) and two top-fives in the US Open. Four-time PGA Tour champion. Second at Bay Hill last month. Top-20 claims.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Latin America Amateur champion. Masters debut aged 23. Argentinian is the world Number 25 amateur. Has missed cut in last two Argentina Opens. Likely to miss cut.

Tony Finau arrives at the Masters in excellent form and enjoys the Augusta challenge Credit: Ralph Lauer

Tony Finau

Five-time PGA Tour champion, with three wins coming last year. Solid Majors record, including Augusta form of 10-5-38-10-35. Huge Green Jacket threat.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Won US Open at Brookline last June. Started this season with a neck niggle and has missed four of his last six cuts. Eliminated in group stage of Match Play. Best finish of seventh from eight Masters spins.

Tommy Fleetwood

PGA Tour maiden. Winless in Match Play last time out. Zero top-tens from six previous visits to Augusta, but finished third in Valspar in last strokeplay start. Can register a top-20 finish.

Ryan Fox

Masters debut for Kiwi powerhouse. Zero top-tens in 14 Majors, with six missed cuts. In solid form and capable but probably lacks the touch to make an immediate impact at Augusta.

Sergio Garcia

LIV rebel who is yet to win on that circuit. Masters champion in 2017 – the 43-year-old’s only Major win. Has missed cut in three of last four Masters. Abysmal showing in Orlando last week.

Talor Gooch

Accurate and consistent LIV Golf player, who has been regularly finishing just off the leaderboard. One-time PGA Tour champion. Tied 14th on Masters debut last year.

Brian Harman

Diminutive left-hander finished runner-up in the 2017 US Open and sixth in last year’s Open. Georgia man. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Augusta form figures of MC-44-12-MC.

Tyrrell Hatton

Sawgrass runner-up last month. Miserable Masters record (MC-44-56-MC-18-52), often struggling on the greens. Flopping favourite in Texas last week, missing cut.

Russell Henley

Georgia man who has found some form, finishing 19th at Sawgrass and winning two matches at the WGC-Match Play. Zero top-tens in six previous Masters.

Kazuki Higa

Japanese debutant aged 27. Was given Masters invite, having cemented place in world’s top 100. Missed cut on Major debut last year (Open). Weekend employment is his target.

Tom Hoge

Magnificent iron-player. Tied 39th on Masters debut last year, soon after PGA Tour breakthrough at Pebble Beach. Third at Sawgrass in last strokeplay start. Respected.

Max Homa

Six-time PGA Tour champion. Zero top-tens in 13 previous Majors and Masters form of MC-MC-48, but has never been more confident. Natural fade is a negative at Augusta.

Billy Horschel

Floridian has been working on swing changes. Has won six times on the PGA Tour, but Masters record is awful (37-MC-17-MC-56-38-50-43). Two top-20s in 36 Majors.

Viktor Hovland

Top-class ball-striker who played well on Florida Swing. Cold putter at Match Play and won only one match. Three-time PGA Tour champ. Title threat in fourth Masters (32-21-27).

Mackenzie Hughes

Quarter-finalist at WGC-Match Play, losing to eventual winner Sam Burns. Augusta results of MC-40-50. Probably lacks long-game class to be a factor.

Sungjae Im

Consistent Korean was sixth at Sawgrass and lively at the Match Play, finding top gear at an opportune time. Masters form of 2-MC-8. Underrated dangerman.

Dustin Johnson receives his Green Jacket from Tiger Woods after winning the Masters in 2020 Credit: Getty Images

Dustin Johnson

The 2020 champion was practising at Augusta the week before last, always laying up at the revised 13th hole. LIV star has played only three events in five months (nine rounds). Rusty, but seventh in Orlando on Sunday.

Zach Johnson

Masters champion in the terrible weather of 2007. Open champion in more rough stuff in 2015. Has missed the last two Augusta cuts. Fading force aged 47.

Si Woo Kim

Charismatic Korean who infamously putted with a three-wood at Augusta after breaking his putter. Four-time PGA Tour champ, but zero top-ten finishes in 23 attempts in Majors.

Tom Kim

Masters debut for cocksure Korean aged 20. Two-time PGA Tour champion. Major results of MC-MC-23-47. A talent but has gone off the boil this year.

Chris Kirk

Five-time PGA Tour champion who ended victory drought of almost eight years in Honda Classic in February. Lives in Georgia. First Masters since missing cut in 2016.

Kevin Kisner

Former University of Georgia man who says Augusta is too long for him, a point proven by results of 37-43-28-21-MC-MC-44. A 39-year-old in poor form.

Kurt Kitayama

Masters debut for the Arnold Palmer Invitational champion. Quarter-finalist in the Match Play last time out. Has never bettered 51st in eight Major starts.

Brooks Koepka

LIV rebel who has won twice on that circuit since leaving the PGA Tour, including in Orlando on Sunday. Four-time Major champ has found fitness and form. Masters results of 33-21-11-2-7-MC-MC.

Jason Kokrak

Three-time PGA Tour champ who defected to LIV Golf, making little impact on the breakaway circuit. Has missed the cut in eight of his 22 Majors. Augusta results of MC-49-14.

Bernhard Langer

Evergreen German turns 66 in August. Masters champion in 1985 and 1993. Has missed the cut in the last two spins around Augusta

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Two-time PGA Tour champion – both victories coming in the Byron Nelson. Missed cut on Masters debut last year. Six missed cuts in eight Major starts.

Min Woo Lee

Gifted Australian who contended for Sawgrass glory in last strokeplay start. Tied 14th on Masters debut last year. Two-time DP World Tour champ. Ready to step up.

Shane Lowry

Won the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush. Showed his class again to win BMW PGA last year. Encouraging three-year Masters form of 25-21-3, but 2023 campaign has been poor by his standards.

Sandy Lyle

Masters champion in 1988. The 65-year-old Scot is set to retire from golf after this event. Has missed the cut in the last eight Masters and little to suggest he will make the weekend this time either.

Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 champion has a rock-solid Masters record (5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14 from last eight years), but has become troubled by injury, losing power.

Matthew McClean

An optometrist from Belfast, living the dream for a week aged 29, having won the US Mid-Amateur. Masters debut. World number 70 amateur.

Rory McIlroy

Four-time Major champ seeking career Grand Slam. Ninth attempt at securing the final piece of the jigsaw. Runner-up last year when short of form. Brilliant last time out in Match Play.

Adrian Meronk

Masters debut for Polish powerhouse, who won the Irish Open in July and the Australian Open in December. Major form of MC-42. Faces a steep learning curve this week.

Phil Mickelson

Six-time Major champion who won the 2021 US PGA aged 50. Three-time Masters winner (2004, 2006 and 2010). Outspoken LIV defector. Has not made a Major cut for almost 22 months.

Keith Mitchell

Former University of Georgia man who still lives in the state. Tied 43rd in only previous Masters. Zero top-30s in Majors, but full of form and confidence.

Larry Mize

The 1987 champion turns 65 in September and is making this his Augusta swansong. Has missed the cut in the last five Masters.

Francesco Molinari

Open champion in 2018. Three-time PGA Tour winner. Blew a Sunday lead before finishing fifth in the 2019 Masters (MC-52-MC since).

Taylor Moore

Major debut for last month’s Valspar champion. A 29-year-old Texan. Playing well enough to make the cut.

Collin Morikawa could be a contender at Augusta Credit: Orlando Ramirez

Collin Morikawa

Two-time Major champion and former world number two. Exceptional iron-play makes him an obvious Masters contender. Progressive Augusta form (44-18-5).

Kevin Na

LIV defector. Turns 40 in September. Five Masters top-20s on CV, with three-year form of 13-12-14. Has never bettered eighth place in a LIV event.

Joaquin Niemann

Chilean youngster joined LIV Golf in his prime. Former world number one amateur. Two-time PGA Tour champ. Zero top-20s in 15 Majors.

Alex Noren

Ten-time DP World Tour winner. PGA Tour maiden. Fourth Masters aged 40 (MC-MC-62). Zero top-tens in a Stateside Major.

Jose Maria Olazabal

Two-time Masters champion going to post aged 57. Has missed the cut in six of his last seven Augusta visits. Can expect another weekend off.

Louis Oosthuizen

LIV rebel who has been playing through an arm tendon injury aged 40. Open champion in 2010. Masters playoff loser in 2012. Winless on LIV circuit.

Mito Pereira

Masters debut for LIV defector. Blew a golden opportunity in the US PGA last year with final-hole double-bogey. Missed cut in his other three Majors.

Thomas Pieters

Joined LIV in February. Six-time DP World Tour champion. Finished fourth on Masters debut, but has not made an Augusta cut since.

JT Poston

Putting wizard with two PGA Tour titles. Missed cut in only previous Masters. Won three matches at WGC-Match Play last time out, before losing to Scheffler.

Aldrich Potgieter

Masters debut for South African amateur. The Australian-raised 18-year-old is bursting with talent. World amateur 32 and rising.

Seamus Power

Irishman was outside the world’s top 400 two years ago, but he has since won two PGA Tour titles and is inside the top 50. Tied 27th on Masters debut 12 months ago.

Jon Rahm

Five wins in nine starts from the Spanish Open through the Genesis Invitational saw the Spaniard dominating, but form has dipped in the last month. Boasts four Masters top-tens.

Patrick Reed

The 2018 champion has posted two Masters top-tens since his victory. A man for the big occasion. LIV rebel was third in Orlando last week.

Justin Rose

Class act who refused to follow fellow 40-something Englishmen to LIV. Skipped Match Play to prepare for Augusta. Winner at Pebble in February. Two-time Masters runner-up.

Gordon Sargent

World number one amateur making Masters debut aged 20. First amateur in 23 years to receive a Masters invite. Huge driver. Rising star.

Xander Schauffele

Tied second in 2019 Masters – one of four top-threes in Majors. Yet to win one. Turns 30 in October. In solid, unspectacular form this year. Likely to fill a place.

Scottie Scheffler would be the first players to win back-to-back Masters title in three decades Credit: Icon Sportswire

Scottie Scheffler

Defending champion. World number one. Two-time winner this year (Phoenix and Sawgrass). Fourth in Match Play last time out. Augusta form of 19-18-1. Obvious chance.

Charl Schwartzel

The 2011 champ was third in 2017 and tenth last year. Turns 39 in August as a LIV player. He won the first LIV event, but has made little impact since.

Adam Scott

The 2013 champion. Tied second in 2011. Has made 13 consecutive Masters cuts, but has been lacking sparkle this year, with zero top-20s.

Vijay Singh

Evergreen Fijian, 2000 champion, still treading the Augusta boards aged 60. Has not made a Masters cut since 2018.

Cameron Smith

Open champion. Defected to LIV soon after lifting Claret Jug. Great Masters results of 55-5-51-2-10-3, but winless on LIV since September and had wrist issues last month.

Jordan Spieth

Gifted Texan relishes Augusta, where he won in 2015, has twice finished second and twice been third. Inconsistent this season. Winless for almost a year.

Scott Stallings

Three-time PGA Tour champion, but winless since 2014, the year of his last Masters (missed cut). Has done nothing this season to suggest he will be a threat.

Sepp Straka

Georgia-based Austrian who turns 30 next month. Zero top-20s in Majors. Tied 30th in only previous Masters. Has struggled for form this year.

Adam Svensson

Major debut for an increasingly confident Canadian. Turns 30 in December. Made PGA Tour breakthrough last year. Threatening world’s top 50 for the first time.

Sahith Theegala

Free-flowing Californian teeing up in first Masters aged 25. Major form of MC-MC-34. PGA Tour maiden. Steep learning curve.

Justin Thomas

Two-time US PGA champion, turns 30 at the end of this month. Masters form of 39-22-17-12-4-21-8. Exceptional iron-play makes him annual Augusta contender. Putting poorly.

Harold Varner

LIV defector left the PGA Tour as a maiden. Zero top-20s in 12 Major starts. A 32-year-old who has turned into a LIV Golf also-ran.

Bubba Watson

Two-time Masters champion who resumed his playing career in February after an eight-month spell on sidelines post knee surgery. A 44-year-old fading force.

Mike Weir

Canadian left-hander, 2003 champion who is having another crack aged 52. Has missed the cut in ten of the last 12 Masters. Should be packing bags on Friday night.

Danny Willett

Masters champion in 2016, but has missed four Augusta cuts since. Respectable recent form suggests the 35-year-old should make weekend this time.

Gary Woodland

The 2019 US Open champion has never contended at Augusta, missing five of the last seven Masters cuts.

Tiger Woods

Five-time Masters champion, most recently in 2019. Has not missed a Masters cut since 1996, but weekend employment has to be his only target as a frail 47-year-old.

Cameron Young

PGA Tour maiden aged 25. Missed cut on Augusta debut last year, but was third in US PGA, then runner-up in Open. A superb runner-up in Match Play last time out. Dangerous.

Will Zalatoris

The 2021 runner-up was sixth last year. High ball-flight ideal for Augusta. Three-time Major runner-up, but dismal form over the last month.

