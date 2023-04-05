Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Masters

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Thursday

Best bets

Patrick Reed to win 2.24pm threeball

3pts 7-5 general

Keith Mitchell to win 2.12pm threeball

2pts 7-5 bet365

Harris English to win 5.36pm threeball

1pt 21-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Joaquin Niemann to win 6pm threeball

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Masters first-round threeballs preview

While Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Fred Couples and Tom Kim comprised a jolly fourball in practice at Augusta on Monday, LIV rebel Patrick Reed played a oneball, wearing the shirt and cap of his LIV team (4Aces).

Reed is an unusual character who revels in confrontation and the peculiar atmosphere of this Masters, which pits the LIV stars alongside their PGA Tour counterparts for the first time since the Open, may bring out the best in him. There is certainly no reason to believe it will hinder his performance and the 2018 champion looks the pick of the first-round threeball options.

Reed has twice finished in the top ten at Augusta since slipping into the Green Jacket. The weekend forecast for heavy rain will put pressure on his short driving, but a strong Thursday in pleasant, calm conditions can be expected.

Reed finished third in the LIV Orlando event on Sunday, warming up nicely, and he can be fancied to boss playing partners Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala. Svensson and Theegala are nervous debutants – and their tension levels will be heightened in a group with the combative and intimidating Reed.

While one LIV player should be trusted, another can be opposed – Sergio Garcia has arrived in poor form. The moody Spaniard finished 45th of 48 in Orlando on Sunday, remaining winless on that circuit.

Since winning the Masters in 2017, Garcia has missed the cut in three of his four subsequent Augusta starts, and in 13 of his last 19 Majors. Garcia, disliked by many of his peers for the graceless way in which he left the PGA Tour, has not posted a Major top ten for six years.

Keith Mitchell, a Georgia-based swinger who is full of form and confidence, can outgun Garcia and first-timer Kazuki Higa in the 2.24pm contest, while later in the day Harris English and Joaquin Niemann appear to represent decent value.

English has progressive Masters form of MC-42-21 and has shown he can handle Major assignments with two top-fives in the US Open. The four-time PGA Tour champion, teeing up in his home state, should know too much for Augusta virgin Ryan Fox, while Billy Horschel, the third member of the group, is a regular Masters flop.

Tyrrell Hatton has an abysmal Augusta record. Joaquin Niemann was higher than Hatton in the world rankings before leaving for LIV and should arguably be favourite for their 6pm threeball with Brian Harman.

Follow us on Twitter