Steve Palmer's Masters first-round-leader preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the Masters

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Thursday

Best bets

Keith Mitchell first-round leader

1pt each-way 66-1 BoyleSports

Collin Morikawa first-round leader

1pt each-way 33-1 bet365

Masters first-round-leader preview

Perfect weather is forecast for the first day of the Masters and players will be trying to make as many birdies as possible before conditions turn nastier – from Friday afternoon onwards Augusta National could become a slog.

With calm skies and sunny spells expected throughout Thursday, everyone in the field will have a fair chance to make birdies. Keith Mitchell seems a likely candidate to sparkle early in the day, while Collin Morikawa can make his presence felt in the second half of action.

Mitchell is a Georgia-based powerhouse who will be thrilled to be able to tee up close to home in such excellent form. He followed fourth place at Pebble Beach in February with fifth spot at Riviera, where he played in the final threeball alongside Jon Rahm and Max Homa.

Mitchell tied for first-round lead in the Genesis and can make a similarly fast start at Augusta, where he was 43rd in his only previous visit. He is tenth on the PGA Tour for round-one scoring.

Morikawa has also been prone to fast starts this year – a 64 at Kapalua, a 67 at Torrey Pines, a 66 at Riviera, a 65 at Sawgrass – and his last round at Augusta was a 67. The dynamic driving of Mitchell and the laserlike iron-play of Morikawa make them serious first-round-leader threats.

