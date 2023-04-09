Where to watch

Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 1.30pm Sunday

Brooks Koepka to beat Jon Rahm straight forecast

2pts 17-10 bet365

Patrick Cantlay without Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm

1pt 6-1 Betfair, Hills, Power

Brooks Koepka to win Masters

4pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Brooks Koepka to beat Sam Burns straight forecast

1pt 50-1 bet365

Ryan Fox top Australasian/Oceania

1pt 15-2 BoyleSports

Story so far

A marathon Sunday lies in store at Augusta, with golf fans set to be treated to live action from 1.30pm until past midnight, as the Masters plays catch-up after bad weather.

Storms have raged at the Cathedral of Pines – trees have fallen and the course has been drenched – and the leaders have completed only six holes of round three. Play will resume at 8.30am local time (1.30pm UK and Ireland) for the remainder of round three, with the final round thereafter.

The sun sets in Georgia at 8pm (1am UK), so the tournament organisers have enough daylight to get the event completed, although they will be praying to avoid a playoff. No rain is forecast to drop all day, so a Sunday finish seems likely.

A cloudy and cold start (7C) should be followed by a sunny denouement (highs of 16C), so the Green Jacket looks set to be won in pleasant conditions. Moderate breezes are forecast all day.

Brooks Koepka leads Jon Rahm by four shots, but that is unlikely to be the case after they have completed the seventh hole. Koepka is facing a par putt from about ten feet, with Rahm lining up for birdie from a similar distance.

Leaderboard

-13 Brooks Koepka (through 42 holes)

-9 Jon Rahm (42)

-6 Sam Bennett (42)

-5 Patrick Cantlay (49), Matt Fitzpatrick (47), Viktor Hovland (43), Collin Morikawa (43)

Others to note

-4 Justin Rose (45), Phil Mickelson (45), Joaquin Niemann (45)

-3 Scottie Scheffler (48)

-2 Xander Schauffele (48), Hideki Matsuyama (47), Patrick Reed (46), Shane Lowry (45), Sam Burns (45), Jordan Spieth (44)-1 Cameron Smith (49)

+5 Dustin Johnson (49)

+9 Tiger Woods (43)

Best prices

10-11 B Koepka, 6-4 J Rahm, 33 C Morikawa, V Hovland, 40 P Cantlay, M Fitzpatrick, 80 bar

The Masters final-day preview

A stop-start Masters should reach a conclusion on Sunday evening and golf fans could have a gripping duel between Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm to enjoy. It would be a fascinating battle between two of the most self-assured players in the game.

Koepka was doubting himself during a dark period when struggling for fitness and form, as revealed in the Netflix Full Swing documentary, but he has since got healthier and rediscovered his self-belief. The four-time Major champion looks entirely comfortable at the top of a Masters leaderboard.

Rahm, one of the most cocksure characters in sport, is more than happy to take on a buzzing Koepka. The Spaniard produced some incredible golf at the start of the year and has quickly shrugged off a month of poor form to deliver a Masters title tilt.

Leaderboard changes are coming at the seventh hole of round three – the most likely scenario is that Koepka leaves that green with a three-shot lead after both players miss their putts – but the American will fancy his chances of taking an advantage into the final round.

Koepka's practice in recent months has reportedly been fierce. Reuniting with Claude Harmon in a bid to reclaim a place as a Major contender, Koepka has got his game in top order. The LIV Golf circuit is light and does not help a player find a competitive groove, but Koepka has been in the heat of so many Major battles that he has been able to easily adjust to the upgrade.

This is the first Masters since 2019 that Koepka has been able to perform without any pain. Injuries have hampered the Floridian since. He was second in the 2019 Augusta showpiece and will be looking to go one better this time. Koepka may lead Rahm five to one in Major victories by the time the sun sets in Georgia.

Koepka was recommended at 6-4 on Saturday morning and a press-up at 10-11 is tempting. Rahm has seemed tense and tetchy at times this week, while Koepka appears in cruise control. He won LIV Golf Orlando last Sunday and is full of positive vibes.

Koepka first, Rahm second is an attractive 17-10 straight forecast with bet365, while the battle for third place may go to Patrick Cantlay.

Viktor Hovland has a good birdie look from eight feet at the eighth hole on his return, but he, as well as Collin Morikawa, will still have Amen Corner to negotiate in the cold morning temperatures. Cantlay will be teeing off on the 14th with a more straightforward Sunday mission. He tied second in the 2019 Masters and can claim third spot this time, having arrived at the Masters in supreme driving form.

