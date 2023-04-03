Free in Wednesday's Racing Post: our unbeatable betting guide to the Masters

It is the best week of the year for golf fans and punters as all eyes will descend on the Masters at Augusta, and the Racing Post has its masterful betting guide free in Wednesday’s edition as we leave no stone unturned in the search for profitable bets for the biggest tournament on the calendar.

Look no further than the sage advice of our golfing guru Steve Palmer, who will not only point you towards who will be battling it out to win the Green Jacket but will provide profiles of all 88 players looking to write their name into the history books.

But there are so many markets other than the winner available, so there will be advice on the subsidiary markets to follow too.

All the intricacies of the world’s most famous track will be analysed in our course guide, which will demonstrate just where we anticipate the first Major of the year will be won and lost.

In addition, we will have all the markets you need, plenty of stats and opinions from leading golf odds compilers and our Stateside-based expert Diane Knox Balas.

It’s all there, so make sure you don’t miss your copy on Wednesday. Your Masters will not be complete without it.

. Bet £10 and get £40. Credited as 4 x £10 bets. 18+. From 00:01 on 13.04.2022. £40 bonus. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. (Desktop users receive bet £10 and get £30 offer). Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.