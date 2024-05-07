Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions & free golf betting tips: Steve Stricker should dominate proceedings at Greystone yet again

When to bet on the Regions Tradition

By 2pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition predictions

Steve Stricker

Steve Palmer's Regions Tradition top tip

Steve Stricker 4-1

The course record of Steve Stricker at the Founders Course is remarkably good and it is surprising to see such juicy odds against the 57-year-old's name as he bids for a fourth Regions Tradition title this week.

The opening Major of the Champions Tour season looks at the mercy of Stricker, who has won seven Majors on the roundbellies circuit. With hardly any of his rivals in great nick, the course comfort of Stricker should prove decisive again at Greystone.

Stricker was second in the 2018 Region Tradition, then he won it by six shots in 2019. There was no event in 2020 due to Covid, then Stricker lost in a playoff in 2021, before back-to-back six-shot victories in 2022 and last year.

Regions Tradition form figures of 2-1-2-1-1 – a streak which includes three six-shot triumphs – make the favourite almost impossible to oppose. With only 77 players to beat, the former world number two will expect to dominate again.

Course guide for the Regions Tradition

Course Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Alabama

Prize money $2.6m ($375,000 to the winner)

Length 7,249 yards

Par 72

Field 78 (no cut)

Course winners taking part Bernhard Langer (twice), Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steve Stricker (three times), Alex Cejka

When to bet By 2pm on Thursday

Time difference Alabama is six hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course overview The Founders Course has hosted since 2016. It is a long track with relatively short rough

Story of last year Steve Stricker romped to a second successive six-shot success

Weather forecast Breezy and thundery for day one, but sunny and calm from Friday onwards

Type of player suited to the challenge This is a long track by Champions Tour standards, but the winning score has been 17 under par or better in every edition

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.