Steve Palmer has done it again! Legendary golf tipster and Racing Post Sport guru nails a 532-1 transatlantic double

Racing Post Sport followers were toasting another Steve Palmer success on Sunday night after our golf guru nailed a 532-1 transatlantic double thanks to headline selections Xander Schauffele and Nick Dunlap.

Schauffele carded a brilliant final-round 65 to win the Open Championship at 12-1 and Dunlap fired seven birdies and an eagle to triumph in the Barracuda Championship at a monster 40-1.

Palmer's latest successes come hot on the heels of back-to-back winning weeks – he advised a bet on 25-1 shot Davis Thompson to win the John Deere Classic at the beginning of the month as well as a wager on Sergio Garcia, who triumphed at LIV Golf Andalucia at 14-1 a fortnight ago.

Our golf expert is taking a well-earned break this week but he'll be back to preview the Olympic men's golf competition. Palmer's tips for Olympic gold will be available for at 2pm on Tuesday, July 30.

The multi-award winning journalist will not be beaten in his search for winners, with Palmer's tournament preview selections in profit in 20 of his 23 years to make him the ultimate punters' pal and subscribers will now get access to his views before anyone else.

As well as his tips and insight you will also get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive PGA Tour and DP Tour price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the type of players likely to be suited to conditions each week.

