Steve Palmer's Wells Fargo Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Story so far

Rory McIlroy reduced Xander Schauffele's Wells Fargo Championship lead from four shots to just one during the third round at Quail Hollow, setting up a tight Sunday duel for the title in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Rounds of 67, 68, 67 have left McIlroy at 11 under par as he seeks to win a PGA Tour event at Quail Hollow for a fourth time. Schauffele has gradually worsened as the week has worn on – 64, 67, 70 – and the Californian can feel McIlroy breathing down his neck.

Schauffele is 10-11 favourite with 18 holes to play, while McIlroy is available at 11-10. Schauffele was a best-priced 9-1 before the tournament, while McIlroy was 15-2 market leader.

The duo played together in round three and will comprise the final twoball again at 6.45pm UK and Ireland time. Sungjae Im is alone in third place, three shots behind McIlroy. A sunny, calm final day is forecast.

Wells Fargo Championship l eaderboard

-12 Xander Schauffele

-11 Rory McIlroy

-8 Sungjae Im

-7 Sepp Straka

-5 Jason Day

Best odds for the Wells Fargo Championship

10-11 X Schauffele, 11-10 R McIlroy, 20 S Im, 45 S Straka, 225 J Day, 350 bar

Wells Fargo Championship final-round predictions

It is 225-1 bar the front four in the Wells Fargo Championship and this PGA Tour Signature event appears to have only a quartet of title hopefuls with 18 holes to play.

Many punters will be narrowing the tournament down to just two names, as it is difficult to see anyone other than Xander Schauffele or Rory McIlroy lifting the trophy.

McIlroy applied pressure to Schauffele in round three – McIlroy in full flow is an intimidating opponent – and they will go eyeball to eyeball again on Sunday.

Schauffele was swinging freely at the start of the tournament, but has tightened up as McIlroy has crept closer to the lead. Schauffele had a golden opportunity of winning another Signature event – the Players Championship in March – and took a one-shot lead into the final round. What followed does not bode well for his hopes of Wells Fargo success.

Schauffele carded a Sunday 70 at Sawgrass, making three bogeys, including back-to-back bogeys at the 14th and 15th. He has been working on swing changes this year with a new coach and lost his way at key moments on Sawgrass Sunday. It is debatable whether he is ready to hold himself together with another two months of practice under his belt.

It is unfortunate for Schauffele that McIlroy is his main leaderboard rival. Schauffele was beaten by world number one Scottie Scheffler at Sawgrass and he looks set to be defeated by the world number two at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy fans will be thrilled to have seen their man carry his Zurich Classic form to Quail Hollow. The Northern Irishman was superb in winning the Zurich alongside Shane Lowry last time out and he has also been swinging with great confidence at Quail. Despite carrying a fairly cold putter – he is 30th of 68 in the putting statistics this week – McIlroy has set up a fantastic winning opportunity.

Given McIlroy's affection for Quail Hollow, it is a surprise to see him go into round four without favouritism. He played much better than Schauffele on Saturday and can be expected to repeat the dose in the final round.

McIlroy was Racing Post Sport's headline selection at 15-2, but there is every temptation to press up given the odds being dangled. The 11-10 McIlroy is a perfectly acceptable proposition for punters yet to get involved in the outright market.

BoyleSports have a curious market which bets without McIlroy, Schauffele or Wyndham Clark (who is tied for 48th place). Sepp Straka looks a healthy price at 14-5. The Austrian has slowly but surely worked his way into excellent ball-striking form this season and can be fancied to finish the Wells Fargo in third place.

McIlroy winning, Schauffele runner-up, Straka third is the Sunday prediction. BoyleSports are also betting on what each player will score in round four – and Max Homa is well worth supporting to card 71 or better. Homa, who won his maiden PGA Tour title at Quail, will appreciate the Sunday conditions and can be fancied to finish strongly.

Quail is drying out and a calm Sunday is expected. Homa can progress from his share of 13th place with a round of par or better on this par-71 layout, while Jake Knapp is worth backing to win the 2.50pm twoball.

Knapp, impressive in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week, is up against Jordan Spieth, who has been badly struggling for fitness and form.

