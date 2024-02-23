Gaelic Football League predictions and GAA betting tips: Dublin superb value in Saturday night sizzler

Best bets

Dublin

3pts 6-4 Boylesports

Dublin -2

2pts 5-2 Boylesports

Dublin v Kerry over 2.5 goals

2pts 6-4 Boylesports

Galway

2pts 11-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Down -6

2pts 10-11 general

Allianz Football League predictions

Down v Offaly

6pm Saturday

Down already have one foot in the Division 3 decider and have won their three games by an average of ten points.

They are a cut above all the teams in the third tier and can showcase that superiority when Offaly visit Newry.

The visitors will still be seething after letting an eight-point second-half lead slip against Clare last weekend and Down is not the place to be looking for a shoulder to cry on.

Expect the six-point handicap to be taken care of by the hosts.

Dublin v Kerry

7.30pm Saturday, TG4

They might only have half the points that Kerry have accumulated, but Dublin have arguably impressed more than the Kingdom in the opening three rounds of the league and look a steal at 6-4 to repeat last year's All-Ireland final success on home soil.

Kerry needed some late heroics from David Clifford to see off a persistent Mayo outfit last weekend, but they didn't play particularly well. Dublin, in contrast, absolutely dominated Monaghan and should have won by a greater margin than seven points.

The Dubs fluffed a whole host of genuine goals chances and would have won by double digits had they been more clinical. They were moving sweetly, though, and how they lost their previous outing against Mayo is a mystery.

They controlled that game and, but for the concession of a messy second-half goal when goalkeeper David O'Hanlon should have been more commanding, they would have seen the game out comfortably.

They were the superior side against Monaghan in the opening round, too, but coughed up three goals and lost by a point. The table doesn't do Dublin justice and how well they have been playing, so that is why they are as big as 6-4. Expect that to shorten before throw-in.

Con O'Callaghan looks sharp, and was awesome in the win over Roscommon, while a rejuvenated Ciaran Kilkenny chipped in with two points. Ross McGarry looks a real find and Brian Fenton remains as influential as ever.

This is a game Dublin need to win to avoid getting dragged into a relegation dogfight. It matters more to the hosts than it does to Kerry. They will be hungry and they are expected to oblige. It could even be worth taking the 5-2 about Dublin defying a two-point handicap.

There will surely be lots of goal chances, too, and three or more match goals at 6-4 looks generous.

Galway v Derry

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

Derry have been the standout side in Division 1, winning all three games and showing a tasty plus-20 points difference at the top of the table. They are now favourites for outright honours and it is fair to say Mickey Harte has made a blistering start to his time at the helm.

Having said all that, Derry look far too short for their visit to Salthill. Galway got their act together to beat Tyrone in Omagh last Sunday and it was a deserved success. They were the superior side for large periods and owned possession in the first half.

Since Padraic Joyce took over Galway at the end of 2018, they have played 18 games against Ulster opposition in league and championship and won a remarkable 14 times, losing on just three occasion. That is an outstanding record and, with that in mind, it is hard to fathom how the Tribesmen are 11-4 to master Derry on home soil.

Make no mistake about it, Galway are still All-Ireland contenders when they get Sean Kelly, Shane Walsh and Damien Comer fit and in the same side. Their injury list seems to be improving and they are fancied to register back-to-back wins on Sunday.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport