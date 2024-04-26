All-Ireland Football Championship match predictions and betting tips: Armagh could go goal crazy in Ulster

Best bets

Armagh v Down over 32.5 total points

4pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Armagh v Down over 2.5 goals

3pts 13-8 Paddy Power

Armagh v Down over 3.5 goals

2pts 4-1 Paddy Power

Donegal v Tyrone under 35.5 total points

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Offaly +21

3pts 10-11 BoyleSports

Offaly +15

2pts 4-1 Paddy Power

Weekend Football Championship previews

Armagh v Down

5.15pm Saturday - GAAGO

Armagh found the net four times in their most recent meeting with Down, the semi-final of last year's Ulster championship, and the floodgates could open again at Clones where goals, and plenty of them, could be on the menu.

A robust Fermanagh defence, who kept clean sheets against Meath, Kildare and Armagh in the league, were split open by the Orchard County in their provincial opener and Down may not be able to shut them out either.

The concession of two goals cost Down the Division 3 league title at the hands of Westmeath and Armagh can expose those defensive frailties once again.

Armagh averaged over 19 points per game in last year's Ulster championship and have already scored 3-11 in their 11-point win over Fermanagh, so the total points spread of 32.5 points looks on the low side.

Rory Grugan, Oisin Conaty, Conor Turbtt and Andrew Murnin have been in solid scoring form in the continued absence of Rian O'Neill so Armagh should have enough firepower to get the job done.

Whatever happens, expect the scoreboard to keep ticking over and over 32.5 points looks a reasonably safe play.

Donegal v Tyrone

2pm Sunday - BBC

There was no shortage of drama in the two Ulster quarter-finals involving Donegal and Tyrone last weekend.

Tyrone needed extra-time to finally see off a stubborn Cavan outfit who just wouldn't go away, while Jim McGuinness masterminded yet another famous Donegal triumph, this time over recent Ulster kingpins Derry.

The long kick-out strategy worked a treat there, but don't expect Niall Morgan to be as naive as Odhran Lynch was last Saturday. He will be well aware of the dangers that come with fly-keepers.

Given the emotion and energy that went into both those games, this weekend's provincial semi-final could be a bit flat and both squads must have taken a few days this week to recover from their exertions.

The total point spread of 35.5 points looks very high and this could be a game in which 16 or 17 points might be a winning total.

Dublin v Offaly

4pm Sunday - GAAGO

Dublin have won the Leinster championship every single year since 2011 and a 63rd provincial title is a foregone conclusion in 2024.

The All-Ireland champions have already swatted away Meath by 16 points, but they needed an injury-time goal to beat the handicap there and a 21-point headstart for Offaly looks generous.

Offaly were impressive enough in seeing off Laois which secured their date with Dublin and they should have enough energy about them to stay in touch with Dublin for about 50 minutes. It's hard to see the Dubs emptying the tank, or anything like it, so I expect them to stay in cruise control throughout and not pull away to win by a cricket score.

The advice is to back Offaly on the 21-point handicap, but also get involved in the alternative handicap market of 15 points. They are 4-1 to lose by 14 or fewer points and there is more chance of that happening than the price suggests.

