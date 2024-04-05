Football Championship weekend predictions and GAA betting tips: Home comforts for Monaghan

Best bets

Galway over 3.5 goals

2pts 11-4 Paddy Power

Galway over 4.5 goals

1pt 7-1 Paddy Power

Cork -11

4pts evs Boylesports

Cork -15

2pts 3-1 Boylesports

Monaghan -2

4pts 11-10 Paddy Power

Weekend Football Championship predictions

London v Galway

3pm Saturday, GAAGO

London beat Waterford and drew with Tipperary in Division 4 of the League this spring, but they conceded three goals in a drubbing at the hands of Longford, Laois found the net twice against them and Carlow scored 1-17 in their final group game.

At the same stage of the Connacht Championship last season, Sligo scored 2-20 in a 14-point win so expect Galway to rack up a huge score when they visit Ruislip on Saturday.

All the talk in the build-up seems to be about the 2019 scare when Galway won only 0-16 to 1-9, so complacency shouldn't be an issue and the advice is to get on Galway in the goals markets.

They managed to get three against Monaghan in the League and it wouldn't be a surprise if they opened up London for four or five.

Cork v Limerick

2pm Sunday

Limerick finished bottom of Division 3 of the League without a single point to their name, so expect Cork to cash in on their lack of confidence with a huge win in their Munster showdown.

The Rebels are ticking along nicely and claimed seven out of a possible eight points in the final four rounds of Division 2.

Monaghan v Cavan

RTE & BBC, 4pm Sunday

Monaghan finally succumbed to relegation from Division 1 this year, but they were in an All-Ireland semi-final last year and that has perhaps not been properly factored into the market for their Ulster opener with Cavan on Sunday.

There may be a few of the Farney Army in the twilight of their careers, but there might be one last hurrah in the likes of Conor McManus in 2024 and it is a surprise to see them available at odds-against to defy a two-point handicap.

Cavan picked up one point from their last three outings in Division 2 of the League and were lucky to do so. It's debatable whether they are up to Monaghan's level just yet, especially given Sunday's opener is being played in Clones.

