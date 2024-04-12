Football Championship predictions and GAA betting tips: Expect Meath to put up a fight against champions

Best bets

Down -6

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Offaly

2pts 13-8 general

Meath +14

4pts 8-11 Boylesports

Meath +9

2pts 12-5 Boylesports

Dublin to score under 25.5 points

3pts Evs BoyleSports

Meath-Dublin double result

1pt 17-2 Boylesports

Weekend Football Championship predictions

Down v Antrim

6pm Saturday

Down didn't show up in the Division 3 league final, once again flattering to deceive at Croke Park in a big final.

They will be licking their wounds and Antrim could be on the receiving end of a backlash. They have the tools to trouble some of the big guns in Ulster and a six-point handicap looks on the low side given they have home advantage in Newry.

Laois v Offaly

7pm Saturday

Laois were emphatic winners of the Division 4 final but the form of that has already taken a knock as Leitrim didn't put up much of a fight against Sligo in the Connacht Championship last weekend.

Offaly were operating in a higher division and managed to keep their heads above water. They racked up 5-15 in a win over Wicklow and it could be argued they deserved to finish a bit higher than sixth.

The betting suggests Laois are a level above Offaly but that's a questionable call and the 13-8 looks a big price.

Dublin v Meath

4.30pm Sunday, RTE

Dublin dished out a 13-point drubbing to Meath the last time the sides met in the Leinster championship, during the summer of 2022, but there are a few reasons to think the Royals can keep within that handicap for the latest instalment of the rivalry at Croke Park on Sunday.

Since Meath put five goals past Stephen Cluxton in 2010, Dublin have won all eight championship clashes - by three in 2012, seven in 2013, 16 in 2014, ten in 2016, 16 in 2019, 20 in 2020, six in 2021 and 13 in 2022.

That's an average loss of 11 points for Meath over the last dozen years, but this is the first time a Meath team managed by Colm O'Rouke have entered the Croke Park cauldron against Dublin and there have been some key changes to the side.

James Conlon has returned to the sort of form that saw him explode on to the scene a few years ago. The St Colmcille's sharpshooter was extremely lively in last weekend's win over Longford, kicking 1-6, and Jordan Morris recovering from injury to take his place in the full-forward line was a big boost.

Meath now have pace up front and when you add Matthew Costello and Shane Walsh into the mix, you have got a side capable of racking up a decent score.

This Meath side are not bringing quite as much baggage into a date with Dublin as some of the previous outfits. There are not as many mental scars. Goalkeeper Sean Brennan has never played against Dublin, while Ciaran Caulfield, Sean Coffey and Eoghan Frayne haven't either.

In all likelihood, Meath will be outclassed by the All-Ireland champions but don't expect them to be humiliated. Brian Fenton was unsuccessful with his appeal against a red card picked up late in their league final loss to Derry and there were long periods of that game where they were outplayed by Mickey Harte's men.

Dublin don't need to peak for another few weeks so they are unlikely to be at concert pitch for this lcash. Backing the underdogs at 8-11 to stick within a 14-point handicap looks the safest play and a small wager at 12-5 in the alternative handicap mark of nine is worth taking too.

Dublin can be backed at evens to score 25 points or fewer and that looks value, while the 8-1 about Meath sneaking a half-time lead and the Dubs going on to win the game also appeals.

