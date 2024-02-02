Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips for Saturday & Sunday: Tipperary primed to start with a bang

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Weekend Hurling predictions

Dublin v Tipperary

2.30pm Saturday, TG4

This ought to be a comfortable success for Liam Cahill's Tipp side. Dublin can prove a potential banana skin in the league but the loss of Eoghan O'Donnell to injury in their Walsh Cup semi-final is a big blow and they didn't show much resistance that day in getting beaten by ten points.

Tipperary limbered up with a fine victory over Limerick in the Dillon Quirke Foundation match last weekend, racking up a healthy 3-27 score in the process. Ronan Maher, John McGrath, Jake Morris and Gearoid O'Connor all featured that day so Cahill seems keen to get his marquee players out good and early and backing them to cover a four-point handicap looks a very attractive wager.

Clare v Cork

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

Clare habitually take a while to build up a head of steam in their campaigns under Brian Lohan. Last year, they finished fourth in their group, while they came fifth in 2022 after putting in a decent showing when third in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cork flew out of the traps last year, putting in impressive displays against Limerick and Galway. These two met in the Munster Hurling League last month when the Rebel County emerged a goal to the good with Shane Kingston and Conor Lehane leading the way and a similar result could be in store.

Kilkenny v Wexford

1.45pm Sunday, TG4

Wexford will surely gain some confidence from being crowned Walsh Cup champions after defeating Galway last weekend and they beat Kilkenny en route to the cup when clinging on to a one-point lead in the semi-final.

They were probably value for more than the winning margin suggests that day having gone in six points ahead at half-time and they played the final ten minutes with 13 men. It's well-documented that this Wexford team have an excellent record against the Cats and Kilkenny will be without some of their marquee players for the opening rounds. New manager Keith Rossiter will be keen to get an early scalp and with Lee Chin back on song, they might just do that.

