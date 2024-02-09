Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Back Clare to continue fine start to league campaign against Waterford

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Best bets

Kilkenny

2pts 7-4 BoyleSports

Clare

3pts 5-6 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Clare -3

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Antrim +6

2pts Evens Paddy Power

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Cork v Kilkenny

RTE2, 7.30pm Saturday

Cork made an underwhelming start to the league campaign last weekend as they slid to a three-point defeat away to Clare.

The Banner County always appeared to be have Cork at arm's length, so it is hardly surprising that Cork coach Pat Ryan has elected to ring the changes to his half-back line and midfield for Saturday's match against Kilkenny.

Two members of the half-back line, the influential Ciaran Joyce and Cormac O'Brien aren't on the panel, while last weekend's midfield pairing of Brian Roche and Eoin Carey miss out. There's little doubt that Cork have the firepower to trouble any team with players such as Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan and Robbie O'Flynn in the forwards, but the jury will be out until their middle third is more settled.

Kilkenny's draw at home to Wexford last weekend wasn't the start they would have wanted, but it was a fiercely competitive game and the Cats will benefit from the return of some integral players on Saturday.

O'Loughlin Gaels pair Mikey Butler and Huw Lawlor are reinstated into the full-back line while Mikey Carey and John Donnelly also return to the fray, albeit Richie Reid's absence is undoubtedly a blow.

The 7-4 about Kilkenny looks an attractive wager as there may be little between the two sides.

Waterford v Clare

TG4, 1.45pm Sunday

On the face of it, Waterford made pretty light work of Offaly in their opening league encounter.

The Deise ran out 12-point victors a week ago, but the winning margin flattered them slightly as they only started to pull away late on and after Offaly had gone down to 14 men.

At one stage in the second half their lead was just three points and Waterford are still minus a number of their star players, including Jamie Barron, Tadgh de Burca, Dessie Hutchinson and Conor Prunty.

Clare got off to a flyer last weekend, looking in control throughout in their win over Cork.

Mark Rodgers, Robin Mounsey and David Reidy were particularly sharp up front while Peter Duggan got some valuable minutes under his belt. Duggan would be another big introduction into Clare's starting 15 on Sunday should he get the nod.

Back Clare to get the job done at Walsh Park with another impressive display.

Antrim v Dublin

1.45pm Sunday

Antrim didn't put up much resistance in a 27-point drubbing at the hands of Limerick last weekend, but Dublin also struggled against Tipperary and they look a depleted force at present with some of their star players missing.

Dubs talisman Donal Burke is still a few weeks away from full fitness, while it remains to be seen when Eoghan O'Donnell will return. Both are seismic losses and the trip to Antrim has proved no straightforward task in recent times.

Antrim put in some spirited performances at home last season, losing to Kilkenny by just six points and comfortably defeating Laois. Dublin squeezed past Antrim by just three points in round two of last year's league campaign despite having home advantage before the teams played out a draw in the Leinster Championship in Belfast.

Expect a response from Antrim after last week's heavy opening defeat and a six-point handicap might overplay Dublin's superiority.

