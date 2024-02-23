Allianz Hurling League predictions and GAA betting tips: Limerick well placed to put in a typically power-packed Croke Park display

Best bets

Limerick -8

4pts Evens Paddy Power

Clare to win by one to one to three points

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports

Waterford +3

2pts Evens Paddy Power

Allianz Hurling League predictions

Dublin v Limerick

TG4, 5.15pm Saturday

Limerick were pushed surprisingly close by Westmeath in their last league outing two weeks ago.

The scores were level at half-time before the Treaty County ran out six points victors, but it wasn't the margin of victory expected given the apparent gulf in class.

The All-Ireland champions are on their travels again this weekend, albeit they head for the familiar surroundings of Croke Park to face Dublin.

And you can almost guarantee that John Kiely's men will produce a response with Nickie Quaid, Mike Casey, Kyle Hayes, William O'Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty and Conor Boylan all returning to Limerick's starting 15.

Dublin are struggling to get going, which is understandable as they have been hit hard with injuries to some key players. They didn't put up much resistance against Tipperary in their League opener and they were incredibly fortunate to escape Belfast with a win over Antrim in their second match of the campaign.

Facing Limerick at Croke Park is a daunting task and Dublin may struggle to lay a glove on the All-Ireland champs.

The starting 15 named by Limerick boss Kiely looks ominous for Dublin, so backing the visitors to give up eight points on the handicap makes great appeal.

Wexford v Clare

TG4, 1.45pm Sunday

Wexford have started their League season in typically volatile fashion, having shown plenty of grit in clinching a draw against Kilkenny before putting in a disjointed display in another stalemate with Offaly.

If they want to dine at the top table they should be taking care of Offaly, but two dismissals in the second half knocked Wexford off their stride and Offaly notched an opportune goal with five minutes to go just as Wexford were beginning to assert.

Stuttering performances against the perceived weaker teams have become a common theme for Wexford in recent years but they are still capable of holding their own against some of the best sides in Ireland, particularly when Lee Chin is on song.

Clare have won their first two matches of the League campaign and seem likely to make it three on the bounce, but it won't be straightforward.

Cork v Waterford

TG4, 3.45pm Sunday

This is an intriguing battle and the bookmakers appear to be overestimating Cork after two erratic performances.

On the face of it, there wasn't much shame in a three-point defeat to Clare but they were in an excellent position at half-time on that occasion and were unable to capitalise.

They then put in a puzzling display against Kilkenny last time. Cork were pretty much anonymous in the opening exchanges and found themselves nine points down before staging a mini-revival to cut the deficit to three at half-time.

They were the better team by far in the second half but still stumbled to a one-point defeat despite looking the likelier winners at numerous stages. Until they start closing out games in a meaningful manner it is is hard to back them at prohibitive odds.

Waterford have made an encouraging start to their campaign and Davy Fitzgerald's men will be content with their defensive solidity after clean sheets against Offaly and Clare. However, that will be tested by Cork's potent forward line.

Stephen Bennett remains a doubt after limping off at Walsh Park and their injury list continues to grow, but Cork will do well to pull away from the visitors, who appeal on the handicap.

