All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: Cork set to rack up a score at Semple Stadium

Best bets

Cork over 34.5 points

2pts 5-4 BoyleSports

Cork over 2.5 goals

2pts 11-10 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Clare to win by 1-3 points

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Mark Rodgers to win RTE Man Of The Match

1pt 8-1 BoyleSports



All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Dublin v Cork

1.15pm Saturday, RTE

After a promising display when losing narrowly to Kilkenny and an impressive victory over Galway, Dublin were beginning to look a potent force in this year's championship until they put in an appalling performance in the Leinster final two weeks ago.

They couldn't lay a glove on Kilkenny on that occasion and were actually fortunate to be within 16 points of Derek Lyng's men at the final whistle as their opponents pulled up the handbrake long before. Dublin had been putting in some fine performances prior to that but it's very difficult to see them bouncing back against this free-scoring Cork side.

Cork didn't swat away Offaly in the manner many thought they would last week but they still racked up a very healthy 4-25 and have hit the net 11 times in their last three outings. They have looked like real All-Ireland contenders when defeating Limerick and annihilating Tipperary and they should have way too much firepower in attack for Dublin.

Clare v Wexford

3.15pm Saturday, RTE

Clare came up short again in the Munster final against Limerick a fortnight ago and it will have stung a bit more than previous losses as they never really showed up against the All-Ireland champions.

To their credit, it was the first time this season they have been below-par bar the final 15 minutes in their collapse against Limerick in the opening round of Munster. They recovered to gain victories over Cork, Waterford and Tipperary afterwards and a fully fit Tony Kelly is a big addition, albeit he wasn't at his brilliant best two weeks ago.

Wexford are not on Limerick's level so many will be expecting Brian Lohan's side to get back on track and they should, but it is unlikely to be straightforward. Wexford are a solid outfit and disposed of Laois in good style last week.

After a disastrous defeat to Antrim in April, they have really found form and beat Galway with a bit to spare before narrowly failing to thwart Kilkenny in Nowlan Park. Lee Chin, Conor McDonald and Rory O'Connor are a dangerous proposition for any side and they've been moving through the gears nicely in recent outings.

Clare should get the job done but this will go down to the wire. Mark Rodgers was one of Clare's bright lights against Limerick and has been in spectacular form so he's worth a small interest to be named as RTE's Man of the Match.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.