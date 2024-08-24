- More
Wolves vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Disjointed Blues hard to fancy
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Wolves vs Chelsea. Plus a £50 Betfair free bet offer
Where to watch Wolves vs Chelsea
You can watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday August 25.
Match prediction & best bet
Wolves or draw double chance
1pt 21-20 general
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
You can bet on Wolves vs Chelsea and get £50 in free bets with Betfair
Wolves vs Chelsea odds
Wolves 7-2
Chelsea 4-5
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves vs Chelsea predictions
Chelsea’s unprecedented transfer business has ramped up the pressure on the club to succeed but the suspicion is that they may be a disjointed unit for some time.
Enzo Maresca’s side were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their opening game of the campaign before allowing Swiss club Servette to have 22 shots in their midweek Conference League clash.
The Blues now travel to face Wolves at Molineux, which has not been a happy hunting ground for the London club.
The last time the visitors were successful there Frank Lampard was their manager and Wolves beat them at home and away last season.
Wanderers lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their opening game of the season but a trip to the Emirates is a daunting prospect these days and they can improve upon that showing.
Gary O’Neil has a habit of creating teams that are more than the sum of its parts and while Chelsea should win this on paper, it’s hard to have any faith in a side who have shown little cohesion. The home team should be able to at least avoid defeat.
Key stat
Chelsea have conceded at least once in their last 16 Premier League away games
Wolves v Chelsea team news
Wolves
Nelson Semedo is suspended while Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez are long-term absentees.
Chelsea
Reece James remains suspended for the Blues while Cole Palmer is expected to shake off a knock picked up in midweek. Joao Felix could make his debut.
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Lemina, J Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Larsen
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Palmer, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku; Jackson
Inside info
Wolves
Star man Matheus Cunha
Goal threat Matheus Cunha
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha
Card magnet Mario Lemina
Assist ace Pablo Sarabia
Set-piece aerial threat Jorgen Strand Larsen
Chelsea
Star man Cole Palmer
Goal threat Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Marc Cucurella
Assist ace Cole Palmer
Set-piece aerial threat Levi Colwill
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inPremier League
Last updated
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Arsenal to beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Paddy Power
- York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch