Premier League

Wolves vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Disjointed Blues hard to fancy

Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Wolves vs Chelsea. Plus a £50 Betfair free bet offer

Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku celebrates after scoring for ChelseaCredit: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC

Where to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

You can watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday August 25.

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves or draw double chance
1pt 21-20 general

Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
CLAIM OFFER

You can bet on Wolves vs Chelsea and get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Wolves vs Chelsea odds

Wolves 7-2
Chelsea 4-5
Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves vs Chelsea predictions

Chelsea’s unprecedented transfer business has ramped up the pressure on the club to succeed but the suspicion is that they may be a disjointed unit for some time.

Enzo Maresca’s side were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in their opening game of the campaign before allowing Swiss club Servette to have 22 shots in their midweek Conference League clash.

The Blues now travel to face Wolves at Molineux, which has not been a happy hunting ground for the London club.

The last time the visitors were successful there Frank Lampard was their manager and Wolves beat them at home and away last season.

Wanderers lost 2-0 to Arsenal in their opening game of the season but a trip to the Emirates is a daunting prospect these days and they can improve upon that showing.

Gary O’Neil has a habit of creating teams that are more than the sum of its parts and while Chelsea should win this on paper, it’s hard to have any faith in a side who have shown little cohesion. The home team should be able to at least avoid defeat.

Key stat

Chelsea have conceded at least once in their last 16 Premier League away games

Wolves v Chelsea team news

Wolves
Nelson Semedo is suspended while Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez are long-term absentees.

Chelsea
Reece James remains suspended for the Blues while Cole Palmer is expected to shake off a knock picked up in midweek. Joao Felix could make his debut.

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2):  Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Lemina, J Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Larsen

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia; Palmer, Dewsbury-Hall, Nkunku; Jackson 

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Matheus Cunha
Goal threat Matheus Cunha
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha
Card magnet Mario Lemina
Assist ace Pablo Sarabia
Set-piece aerial threat Jorgen Strand Larsen

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer
Goal threat Cole Palmer
Penalty taker Cole Palmer
Card magnet Marc Cucurella
Assist ace Cole Palmer
Set-piece aerial threat Levi Colwill

