West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction, betting tips and odds: Goals galore at London Stadium

Where to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa

You can watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday August 17, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

West Ham vs Aston Villa predictions

In one of the most intriguing fixtures taking place on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign, West Ham, buoyed by some big summer signings, entertain last season’s surprise package Aston Villa, and everything suggests that this match should deliver on its promise.

For the first time in five years, the Hammers will embark on a fresh season with a new manager following Julen Lopetegui’s appointment and he has been given plenty of backing with eight new signings arriving at the London Stadium.

Those include tricky Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville, German international Niclas Fullkrug, Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, all of which suggests they can do better than last season’s ninth-place finish.

With that spending power comes greater expectation and West Ham supporters will believe that with Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta already in their ranks, they are capable of competing for the European places.

Villa achieved that feat last season, qualifying for the Champions League as they finished fourth, and consolidating will be tough as they balance domestic duties with their continental commitments.

Unai Emery has attempted to bolster his squad to manage the situation and, while there is certainly greater competition for places, the big-money departures of Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby are a blow.

However, there shouldn’t be a dramatic drop-off from the Villains and another successful season still seems likely with Pau Torres marshalling the defence and Ollie Watkins leading the line.

Given the attacking talent on show and with both teams surely full of belief that they can spoil the party for some of the heavy hitters, this could be quite a treat.

Both teams scored in both meetings last season, with Villa winning 4-1 at home and the pair drawing 1-1 at the London Stadium, but the Hammers certainly look in a healthier place after their summer recruitment drive.

Both teams to score has been a winning bet in eight of the last nine Premier League meetings between these two and this contest can follow suit.

Six of Aston Villa’s final eight Premier League matches last season featured over 3.5 goals, along with final five fixtures of West Ham, who have gone 18 top-flight matches without a clean sheet.

Villa will feel they can get at a defence that leaked 74 goals last season - only the relegated trio conceded more - while the hosts will be buoyed by the fact that Emery’s side kept only eight clean sheets of their own in their 38 league games last term.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in 11 of West Ham’s last 13 Premier League matches.

West Ham vs Aston Villa team news

West Ham

Edson Alvarez is the Hammers’ only confirmed absentee while Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived on Tuesday and is unlikely to start ahead of Vladimir Coufal. Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug will be hoping to make their debuts. Kurt Zouma is likely to miss out as he seeks a move away from the London Stadium.

Aston Villa

Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are still on the road to recovery while sub goalkeeper Robin Olsen is a doubt. Ollie Watkins did not feature in pre-season but is expected to be fit enough to start.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Fullkrug

Subs: Wan-Bissaka, Summerville, Antonio, Aguerd, Rodriguez, Cresswell, Cornet.

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins.

Subs: Moreno, Ramsey, Duran, Digne, Barkley, Philogene, Iling-Junior.

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Card magnet John McGinn

Assist ace Leon Bailey

Set-piece aerial threat Pau Torres

West Ham vs Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in eight of the last nine Premier League meetings.

Over 9.5 corners

The prospect of goals should bring corners and last season's two league encounters featured tallies of 15 and 17.

Emerson to be shown a card

The Hammers left-back was booked ten times in the Premier League last season and Villa's frontline will pose problems.

Price guide 9-1

