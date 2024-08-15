Man Utd vs Fulham prediction, betting tips and odds: Red Devils set for shaky start

Sky Bet are offering new customers odds of 50-1 that Man Utd wear red for their Premier League opener against Fulham.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Fulham

You can watch Manchester United v Fulham in the Premier League at 8pm on Friday 16 August, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Fulham or draw double chance

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Man Utd vs Fulham odds

Manchester United 4-7

Fulham 9-2

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man Utd vs Fulham predictions

Manchester United were unable to make the most of tackling an understrength Manchester City side in the Community Shield last weekend, losing 7-6 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, and the Red Devils look vulnerable odds-on favourites in their Premier League curtain-raiser with Fulham.

Taking City to penalties may appear a good result on paper but City had lost in the final of the Community Shield in the past three seasons and they were missing midfield dictator Rodri as well as England's Euro 2024 finalists Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Nathan Ake were only introduced from the bench deep into the second-half, so it may have been a missed opportunity for a United side still with plenty to prove under Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season and, while there has been some intent in the summer transfer window, £58 million signing Leny Yoro is already set for three months on the sidelines, while Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee was an unused substitute in the Community Shield and is clearly lacking match sharpness.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, meanwhile, only arrived from Bayern Munich on Wednesday and are unlikely to be rushed into the starting line-up.

With the focal point of their attack, Rasmus Hojlund, also missing through injury, United may take time to show the required improvement and there is a lot that needs to be done based on last season’s efforts.

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign was another underwhelming one for the Red Devils, who won only 18 of their 38 top-flight matches, and Old Trafford was not the fortress it once was.

United lost six of their 19 home league matches last season, not only being upset by Fulham, but also suffering shock defeats to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Ten Hag’s men were also held by relegated Burnley while they conceded twice in wins over Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, showing a defensive vulnerability that the Cottagers may fancy exploiting.

The hosts kept only three clean sheets in their final 21 league matches last term and Andre Onana, for all his criticism, made 149 saves last season, which was more than any other Premier League keeper.

When Fulham prevailed 2-1 at Old Trafford in February, the Cottagers were edged out only 21-17 on the shot count and United may not currently have as much in reserve over their visitors as the prices imply.

Joao Palhinha’s big-money move to Bayern is a concern for Fulham in midfield from a defensive perspective, but Emile Smith Rowe’s arrival from Arsenal will bolster creativity.

That should please striker Rodrigo Muniz, who found his feet after Christmas with nine goals in his final 15 games, and it means Silva has the resources required to cause an opening-day stir.

Bernd Leno’s ten clean sheets was the fourth highest in the Premier League last season and they lost only two of their final eight away games.

United have the quality to succeed but they underwhelmed with far too much regularity last season, winning only four of their final 13 league matches.

Key stat

United have failed to win in four of their last seven Premier League home games, which includes a 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Man Utd vs Fulham team news

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is without Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro, while Victor Lindelof is a doubt and Harry Maguire must be assessed. Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee could all make their debuts, although it may be from the bench.

Fulham

The Cottagers have reported no fresh injury concerns, with new arrivals Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon and Emile Smith Rowe all hoping to have an impact.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Martinez; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford; Fernandes.

Subs: De Ligt, Mazraoui, Zirkzee, Mount, Sancho, McTominay, Pellistri, Amad.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Smith Rowe; Muniz.

Subs: Tete, Wilson, Sessegnon, Cuenca, Cairney, Stansfield, Jimenez, Traore.

Inside info

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Diogo Dalot

Assist ace Alejandro Garnacho

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Fulham

Star man Rodrigo Muniz

Top scorer Rodrigo Muniz

Penalty taker Andreas Pereira

Card magnet Harrison Reed

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Issa Diop

Man Utd v Fulham b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have found the net in eight of the last ten Premier League meetings between these two sides.

Rodrigo Muniz to have a shot on target

The Brazilian had 27 shots on target last season, more than any other Fulham player, and was rewarded with nine goals in his final 15 starts.

Harrison Reed to be shown a card

The 29-year-old collected four bookings in his final ten Premier League outings last season and he could be key with Joao Palhinha having moved on.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

