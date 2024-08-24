Liverpool vs Brentford prediction, betting tips and odds: Slot set for perfect Anfield debut

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 for Liverpool to win. You can claim that offer here.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

You can watch Liverpool vs Brentford in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win 2-0

1pt 8-1 bet365, Hills

Liverpool to win 3-0

1pt 9-1 Hills

Untitled Document Enhanced Offer 4/5 30/1 Liverpool to Win vs Brentford NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Max stake £1. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible. Claim Free Bet Builder via promo page. Max free bet varies from £1 - £25 per customer. Applies to pre match Bet Builder bets on Any Premier League games only. 4+ legs to qualify. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 for Liverpool to win. You can claim that offer here.

Liverpool vs Brentford odds

Liverpool 1-4

Brentford 10-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool vs Brentford predictions

Life after Jurgen Klopp started perfectly for Liverpool as they cruised to a 2-0 win at Portman Road last Saturday and a visit from Brentford represents a great opportunity for new boss Arne Slot to build on the promise of that opening victory.

The Dutch manager was given the unenviable task of filling Liverpool legend Klopp's shoes, but the Reds' performance against Ipswich was mightily impressive and a repeat of that showing would surely see Slot land a victory on his Anfield debut.

After Ibrahima Konate came on at half-time, Slot's side dominated proceedings at Portman Road, racking up an impressive 15 shots and 2.42 expected goals in the second half.

The momentum from that performance should carry over to this clash and an Anfield crowd eager to cheer on their new manager can help roar the Reds on to victory.

Brentford won their opening game too, beating London rivals Crystal Palace 2-1 last Sunday, but while they boast a threat going forward thanks to Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, Thomas Frank simply doesn't have the tools to compete with Liverpool all over the pitch.

The Bees rode their luck against Palace and should have gone behind if not for a controversial call from the referee to disallow an Eberechi Eze free kick and given they were outshot by the Eagles in that clash, they could struggle at Anfield.

Brentford are used to having a tough time in this fixture, having lost all three away games against Liverpool since being promoted in 2021.

Even worse is the fact they are yet to score a goal at Anfield in the Premier League, and that worrying trend may continue this weekend with the Reds fancied to dominate.

Slot's possession-heavy style saw Liverpool have 62 per cent of the ball against Ipswich and now they are at home, where they have lost just one of their last 31 Premier League games, they should soon be in control.

Given the Reds' exceptional home record, the fact they won last season's two meetings with the Bees by an aggregate score of 7-1 and that Brentford have lost ten of their last 14 away matches, it seems likely the hosts will take all three points in this clash.

A win to nil seems likely too as Brentford's run of not scoring at Anfield should continue, but the price is fairly short for that outcome, so extending your odds by backing a correct score could prove to be a better route to profit.

A repeat of last week's winning score of 2-0 to Liverpool makes appeal as does 3-0, the scoreline in this clash last season.

It could pay to back both as Slot's perfect start to life at Anfield continues.

Key stat

Brentford have lost to nil in all three of their Premier League away matches against Liverpool

Liverpool vs Brentford team news

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is nearing a return and Jarell Quansah is dealing with a knock, so Ibrahima Konate should come in as the Reds' only change from the side that won at Ipswich.

Brentford

Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Igor Thiago are injured while Ivan Toney is unlikely to feature. New signing Sepp van den Berg could make his debut against his former club.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Subs: Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Subs: Mee, Van Den Berg, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Carvalho, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Goal threat Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Goal threat Yoane Wissa

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Christian Norgaard

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Kristoffer Ajer

Liverpool vs Brentford b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win by two or more goals

The Reds won each of their two meetings with the Bees last season by three goals and should earn a similarly dominant victory this time.

Diogo Jota to score

The Portuguese forward played as a striker for the Reds last week and netted the opener, with his scoring streak set to continue in a fixture he bagged in last term.

Kristoffer Ajer to be booked

The Norwegian has been booked in both of his previous appearances at Anfield and, playing out of position at left-back, he may struggle to cope with Mohamed Salah.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.