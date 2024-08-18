Leicester vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds: Spurs forwards set for flying start

Where to watch Leicester vs Tottenham

You can watch Leicester vs Tottenham in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday, August 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 11-10 general

Untitled Document Man United v Fulham 4/5 50/1 Man United To Wear Red NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

You can bet on Leicester vs Tottenham and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Leicester vs Tottenham odds

Leicester 9-2

Tottenham 6-10

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester vs Tottenham predictions

Leicester flew out of the traps in the Championship last season but the Foxes may struggle to replicate that fast start in the Premier League and Tottenham can win at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

The Foxes won 13 of their first 14 matches under Enzo Maresca in the second tier and, despite the odd wobble, held off Ipswich and Leeds to win the title with 97 points.

Maresca has left for Chelsea, taking Leicester's player of the season Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with him, and last term's top scorer Jamie Vardy is an injury absentee for the home fixture against Tottenham.

Spurs also made a blistering start to the 2023-24 campaign, picking up 26 points from their first ten Premier League matches under Ange Postecoglou.

They faded to finish fifth, hampered by a string of significant injuries, but Postecoglou has no such problems at the start of his second season in England.

Tottenham have won four of their last five meetings with Leicester by scores of 4-2, 3-2, 3-1 and 6-2 and another entertaining victory for the Lilywhites could be on the cards.

Leicester's delight at returning to the top flight is tempered by the threat of a points deduction if they are found to have breached the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

On the field, new boss Steve Cooper faces a daunting start. Tottenham and Aston Villa are the first two visitors to the King Power Stadium and the Foxes travel to title contenders Arsenal at the end of September.

Cooper is still constructing his squad and Spurs midfielder Oliver Skipp is due to have a medical at Leicester shortly before the game.

Tottenham should be able to line up with their first-choice back five of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven and flying full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Dominic Solanke, who scored 19 league goals for bottom-half Bournemouth last season, is set to make his debut up front and he can expect top-class support from Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and former Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

Backing Tottenham to win a game featuring over 2.5 goals looks a solid bet given that Postecoglou's squad also includes Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Richarlison as well as exciting summer signings Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert.

Spurs scored at least twice in 27 of their 38 league matches last term and a trip to Leicester looks an ideal opportunity for their forwards to hit the ground running in 2024-25.

Key stat

The last five Premier League meetings between these clubs have produced 28 goals

Leicester vs Tottenham team news

Leicester

Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Conor Coady are injured for the Foxes but Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte is available.

Tottenham

Richarlison (calf) will be assessed so Dominic Solanke should make his first start since signing from Bournemouth. Yves Bissouma is serving a club suspension and fellow midfielder Oliver Skipp is poised to join Leicester.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Soumare; Reid, Mavididi, Fatawu

Subs: Okoli, Kristiansen, Cannon, Buonanotte, Choudhury, Thomas, Golding

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke

Subs: Richarlison, Gray, Johnson, Odobert, Werner, Dragusin, Lo Celso

Inside info

Leicester

Star man Abdul Fatawu

Top scorer Stephy Mavdidi

Penalty taker Stephy Mavdidi

Card magnet Jannik Vestergaard

Assist ace Abdul Fatawu

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Pape Sarr

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Leicester vs Tottenham b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

This fixture is traditionally high-scoring and 16 of Tottenham's 20 games against bottom-half teams last season featured over 2.5 goals

Heung-Min Son to score at any time

The Spurs star scored a hat-trick in the last 20 minutes of a 6-2 rout of Leicester in 2022-23 and notched 17 times in 34 league starts last term

Abdul Fatawu to be shown a card

The Leicester winger may have to do plenty of defensive work to do and he picked up six yellow cards and one red in 33 Championship starts

Pays out at 10-1 with Hills

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.