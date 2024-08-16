- More
Ipswich vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Slot's Reds set for lively victory
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Ipswich vs Liverpool. Plus Sky Bet are offering 50-1 that Liverpool have a shot on target
Sky Bet are offering new customers odds of 50-1 that Liverpool have a shot on target against Ipswich.
Click here to claim that offer or read on for our Ipswich vs Liverpool predictions.
Where to watch Ipswich vs Liverpool
You can watch Ipswich vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 17, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool to win & both teams to score
2pts 6-4 general
50/1 1+ Liverpool Shot On Target
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Click here to back Liverpool to have a shot on target at 50-1 with Sky Bet
Ipswich vs Liverpool odds
Ipswich 15-2
Liverpool 7-20
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ipswich vs Liverpool predictions
This time two years ago, Ipswich's early-season opponents included Forest Green, Burton, Shrewsbury and Accrington.
Now, after back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship, the Tractor Boys kick off their 2024-25 campaign with a home fixture against Liverpool and a trip to champions Manchester City.
Ipswich have had a busy summer in the transfer market but keeping hold of impressive young manager Kieran McKenna may prove their most significant piece of business.
McKenna was reportedly considered for the Chelsea job after steering the Tractor Boys to second place in the Championship, pipping strong Leeds and Southampton sides to automatic promotion.
Like Saints boss Russell Martin, McKenna is unlikely to temper his desire to play attacking, possession-based football in the top flight.
Despite their rapid rise, Ipswich are not bankers to go straight back down although their positive approach and lack of Premier League experience could leave them exposed against the top teams.
Liverpool start life after Jurgen Klopp as hot favourites to take three points at Portman Road.
While Arne Slot is a fresh face in the dugout, there should be a familiar look to the Reds' starting line-up as Klopp-era stalwarts Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are all fit for the start of the season.
Liverpool finished third in Klopp's final campaign, nine points behind City and 14 clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa.
At the start of April, though, they were trading as 5-4 favourites for the title and Slot has inherited a powerful, deep squad who should be competitive once again.
Darwin Nunez, who racked up 19 goal contributions in 22 league starts and 14 substitute appearances last season, is not a guaranteed starter and Cody Gakpo, the joint-leading goalscorer at Euro 2024, could also be on the bench.
Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo, who impressed in midfield last term, are likely to be among the substitutes as well and Liverpool's attacking riches point to an entertaining away win.
Both teams scored in eight of the Reds' last ten league victories under Klopp and their defensive vulnerability cost them in a couple of cup competitions.
They lost 4-3 at Manchester United in an FA Cup thriller and were beaten 3-0 at Anfield by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Ipswich, the leading goalscorers in the Championship last term, have some lively young attacking talents including Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap but they are as big as 15-2 to spoil Slot's Premier League debut.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in eight of Liverpool's last ten Premier League victories.
Ipswich vs Liverpool team news
Ipswich
Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead are injured and Cameron Humphreys is a doubt. Summer signing Jacob Greaves should make his debut in defence while Sammie Szmodics and Kalvin Phillips could both make the squad despite only signing on Friday.
Liverpool
Slot has confirmed he has a full squad to choose from. Centre-back Jarell Quansah could get the nod over Ibrahima Konate while Diogo Jota may be preferred to Darwin Nunez up front.
Probable teams
Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Muric; Johnson, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Luongo, Morsy; Burns, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Delap
Subs: Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Phillips, Harness, Al-Hamadi, Szmodics, Townsend
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Subs: Konate, Nunez, Gakpo, Endo, Bradley, Jones, Elliott
Inside info
Ipswich
Star man Omari Hutchinson
Top scorer Conor Chaplin
Penalty taker Conor Chaplin
Card magnet Sam Morsy
Assist ace Leif Davis
Set-piece aerial threat Jacob Greaves
Liverpool
Star man Mohamed Salah
Top scorer Mohamed Salah
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Mohamed Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Ipswich vs Liverpool bet builder predictions
Liverpool to win
The Reds won 17 of their 20 matches against bottom-half teams last season and should be too slick for their promoted hosts
Over 3.5 goals
An open game is expected at Portman Road and 13 of Liverpool's 19 Premier League matches in 2024 featured over 3.5 goals
Sam Morsy to be shown a card
The Ipswich captain has been booked 36 times in 119 starts during the past three seasons and may struggle to stay out of trouble in the top flight
Pays out at 11-2 with bet365
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inPremier League
Last updated
- West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham
- Man Utd vs Fulham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Premier League 2024-25: Sack race predictions, odds and best bets to be the first manager to leave
- Premier League 2024-25: Top-four finish predictions, odds and best bets
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham
- Manchester United betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Man Utd to wear red against Fulham
- West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham
- Man Utd vs Fulham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Premier League 2024-25: Sack race predictions, odds and best bets to be the first manager to leave
- Premier League 2024-25: Top-four finish predictions, odds and best bets
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- Bag up to £280 with the best Premier League betting offers and boosted odds this week + get 50-1 odds with Sky Bet for Manchester United to wear red tonight against Fulham
- Manchester United betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Man Utd to wear red against Fulham