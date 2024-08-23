Brighton vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds: Seagulls can extend fine run against Red Devils

- More
Where to watch Brighton vs Manchester United
You can watch Brighton vs Manchester United in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, August 24, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Brighton
2pts 6-4 general
Brighton vs Manchester United odds
Brighton 6-4
Manchester United 17-10
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Brighton vs Manchester United predictions
Brighton burst out of the traps last season, winning five of their first six Premier League matches and scoring 18 goals, and they kicked off the 2024-25 campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory at Everton.
Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra secured a first win for manager Fabian Hurzeler, whose side dominated possession and restricted ten-man Everton to a solitary shot on target.
At 31, Hurzeler is the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.
This time last year, his St Pauli side were on a run of goalless draws against Dusseldorf, Greuther Furth and Magdeburg in the German second division, so the Brighton boss will be relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United on his Premier League home debut.
United won 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on the final day of last term and edged past Fulham 1-0 in their opening assignment of the new season.
However, they had lost their four previous Premier League meetings with the Seagulls and are worth opposing in the early weeks of the campaign.
The decision to retain manager Erik ten Hag after a shock 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final should provide some stability.
But the cup triumph should not gloss over United's disjointed performances on their way to an eighth-placed finish and they lost seven of their nine away matches against top-half teams last term.
There were some promising signs against Fulham but plenty of familiar vulnerabilities too as the Red Devils required an 87th-minute goal from debutant Joshua Zirkzee to seal the points at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag is still struggling to field his strongest 11 despite a busy summer in the transfer market. Mason Mount's inclusion and an injury to striker Rasmus Hojlund meant key man Bruno Fernandes played as a false number nine against Fulham and 36-year-old centre-back Jonny Evans came on as a late substitute.
Had the Cottagers been more clinical with their final ball, then Ten Hag would already be feeling the heat and Brighton's slick attackers are capable of troubling the visiting defence.
The return to fitness of Mitoma, who started only 15 league matches last season, is a huge boost for the Seagulls, who racked up eight shots on target in a commanding 3-1 win at Old Trafford last September.
Their league form slumped under Roberto De Zerbi after that flying start, amid a season-long injury crisis and a maiden European campaign, but they should be backed to give Hurzeler a happy home debut.
Key stat
Brighton have won four of their last five league games against Manchester United.
Brighton vs Manchester United team news
Brighton
Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey have returned to training but Solly March, Julio Enciso, Bart Verbruggen and Igor Julio are injured. Winger Yankuba Minteh has been passed fit after coming off at half-time against Everton.
Manchester United
The Red Devils are missing injured defenders Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof. Striker Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) is also sidelined so Joshua Zirkzee could start up front.
Probable teams
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Wieffer; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck
Subs: Rutter, Adingra, Webster, Gilmour, Ayari, Ferguson, Estupinan
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee
Subs: Rashford, De Ligt, Mount, McTominay, Evans, Antony, Eriksen
Inside info
Brighton
Star man Kaoru Mitoma
Goal threat Joao Pedro
Penalty taker Joao Pedro
Card magnet Lewis Dunk
Assist ace Kaoru Mitoma
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk
Manchester United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Goal threat Bruno Fernandes
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Diogo Dalot
Assist ace Alejandro Garnacho
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Brighton vs Manchester United bet builder predictions
Joao Pedro to score at any time
The Brazilian scored 15 goals in 24 Premier League and Europa League starts last season and was denied by the post at Everton last weekend
Alejandro Garnacho over 1.5 shots
The United winger scored in the FA Cup final and the Community Shield, had two shots in 29 minutes against Fulham and four at Brighton on the final day of 2023-24.
Noussair Mazraoui over 1.5 tackles
The Red Devils right-back made two tackles on his debut against Fulham and can expect a busy 90 minutes against Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
- Saturday's Premier League shots, assist and goalscorer predictions
- Manchester City send early warning to title rivals with comfortable Stamford Bridge win
- Leicester vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Chelsea vs Man City prediction, betting tips and odds
- Brentford v Crystal Palace prediction, betting tips and odds
