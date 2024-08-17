Brentford v Crystal Palace prediction, betting tips and odds: Eagles can soar once again

Where to watch Brentford v Crystal Palace

You can watch Brentford v Crystal Palace in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Crystal Palace draw no bet

2pts 11-10 general

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

You can bet on Brentford v Crystal Palace and get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Brentford v Crystal Palace odds

Brentford 6-4

Crystal Palace 2-1

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Brentford v Crystal Palace predictions

Crystal Palace were the most Jekyll and Hyde team of last season, struggling through the early part of the campaign before taking off after Oliver Glasner’s February appointment as manager.

The Eagles eventually finished tenth after picking up 19 points from the last 21 on offer in 2023-24.

They may have lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich over the summer but still have an exciting crop of young talent, with Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell representing a solid core of players under the age of 25.

Add in Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen and it’s clear that Palace have a talented squad.

Retaining all of that talent is now their main prerogative. They have so far successfully fended off Newcastle’s advances for Guehi and Wharton is likely to be similarly in demand in the near future.

Picking up where they left off will be the aim for the Glasner’s men and they have a solid opportunity to get off the mark at the first time of asking when they face Brentford.

The Bees finished 16th last season after a disappointing campaign in which they lost 19 of their 38 matches.

Thomas Frank’s men were the top scorers in the bottom half despite losing Ivan Toney to suspension for much of the season but they struggled for consistency and flirted with relegation at times.

Toney had been expected to leave this summer but a combination of Brentford’s price tag and some of the striker’s comments in the press appear to have put off potential suitors, particularly with his contract expiring next summer.

The Bees have added Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool to help bolster their attacking options but big-money signing Igor Thiago is set to be out for the remainder of the year at least with a knee injury.

The hosts also struggled on their own patch last season, winning just five of 19 home games in the league.

Despite managing to pull off a number of giant-killings in recent years, Brentford failed to make an impact against top-half teams last term, recording just one win from 20 games against teams that finished in the top ten.

While the Bees should improve this season, they may not have enough to stop a progressive Crystal Palace side in the opening game of the campaign and the visitors look the value.

However these teams have played out a stalemate in five of their last six head-to-heads so it would be wise to take that option out of the equation by backing the Eagles in the draw-no-bet market.

Key stat

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 12 games

Brentford v Crystal Palace team news

Brentford

New signing Igor Thiago is set to miss out until at least 2025 with a knee injury. Josh Dasilva is also set for a long absence while Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are sidelined for this clash.

Crystal Palace

Matheus Franca is set to miss out while Cheick Doucoure is a doubt. Chris Richards has been passed fit but Jean-Philippe Mateta may not be rushed straight into the starting line-up after playing in the Olympic final just nine days ago.

Probable teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Onyeka, Damsgaard, Schade, Peart-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Carvalho, Lewis-Potter, Kim, Mee

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Andersen, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Doucoure, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Edouard

Subs: Hughes, Ward, Sarr, Lerma, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Riad, Mateta

Inside info

Brentford

Star man Ivan Toney

Top scorer Yoane Wissa

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Card magnet Ivan Toney

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Kristoffer Ajer

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze/Jean-Philippe Mateta

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

Assist ace Daniel Munoz

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Brentford v Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Ivan Toney to be shown a card

Ivan Toney picked up five cautions in 17 Premier League appearances last season

Eberechi Eze to have a shot on target

Eberechi Eze averaged 1.45 shots on target per 90 minutes last term

Over 1.5 goals

There were at least two goals in 31 of Brentford's 38 league games in 2023-24

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.