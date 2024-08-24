Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction, betting tips and odds: Magpies may be frustrated

Where to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle

You can watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday August 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 29-10 Coral

You can bet on Bournemouth vs Newcastle and get £50 in bet builder free bets with Paddy Power

Bournemouth vs Newcastle odds

Bournemouth 2-1

Newcastle 5-4

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bournemouth vs Newcastle predictions

Eddie Howe has not been able to mastermind a Premier League success over his former employers Bournemouth in four attempts as Newcastle manager and the wait may go on with the spoils set to be shared at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries picked up four points against Newcastle last season, winning 2-0 at home before a 2-2 thriller at St. James' Park, while the pair played out a brace of 1-1 draws during the 2022-23 campaign.

Newcastle supporters will be quick to bring up last season’s injury crisis during a Champions League campaign as the reason behind them taking a backward step.

There is plenty of truth to that argument but they won only six of their 19 away league games and they are not as convincing away from their Tyneside fortress.

The Magpies got the new season up and running with a victory, grinding out a 1-0 success at home to Southampton despite playing for more than an hour with ten men following Fabian Schar’s dismissal.

However, Joelinton’s winning goal was their only effort on target as they lost the shot count 19-3 and even before the dismissal the Saints looked in control - they ended the first half with 70 per cent possession.

A more manageable schedule and possessing star players such as Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes should allow the Magpies to challenge for top-six honours.

But their road record needs improving - five of their six away wins last season came at bottom-eight clubs - and they are not yet at full strength, especially with first-choice centre-backs Schar and Sven Botman missing the trip to the seaside.

Bournemouth will be keen to make further progress under manager Andoni Iraola and building on last season’s 12th-placed finish would be a reasonable achievement after losing the services of star striker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

Brazilian Evanilson has been drafted in from Porto in a bid to negate the loss of Solanke while the squad has been strengthened in other areas, so they should have top-half ambitions.

The Cherries were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in their Premier League curtain-raiser but they impressed at home last season, losing only three of their final 14 top-flight matches at the Vitality Stadium.

Two of those reverses came against Liverpool and Manchester City while they held Aston Villa and Manchester United to draws and they are not going to be an easy obstacle for Newcastle to pass.

Key stat

Five of the last nine Premier League meetings between these teams have ended in draws.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle team news

Bournemouth

The Cherries have no fresh injury concerns, with club record signing Evanilson hoping to make his debut. Marcos Senesi returns from illness. Taylor Adams, David Brooks and Enes Unal remain out.

Newcastle

Defender Fabian Schar is banned so Lloyd Kelly could be set to face his former club. Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley remain sidelined and Sandro Tonali will miss his final league match of a ten-month ban.

Probable teams

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Ouattara, Tavernier, Sinisterra; Semenyo.

Subs: Senesi, Evanilson, Christie, Kluivert, Jebbison, Billing, Anthony, Traore.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Kelly, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Barnes, Krafth, Almiron, Osula, Trippier, Willock, Targett, Dubravka.

Inside info

Bournemouth

Star man Antoine Semenyo

Goal threat Antoine Semenyo

Penalty taker Antoine Semenyo/Justin Kluivert

Card magnet Illia Zabarnyi

Assist ace Marcus Tavernier

Set-piece aerial threat Dean Huijsen

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Goal threat Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Anthony Gordon

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Bournemouth vs Newcastle b et builder predictions

Bournemouth or draw double chance

Newcastle won only six of their 19 away league games last season and they've failed to beat Bournemouth in the league under Eddie Howe.

Adam Smith to be shown a card

Anthony Gordon won four fouls in last weekend's 1-0 win over Southampton and his pace is likely to cause plenty of problems for Adam Smith.

Antoine Semenyo to have one or more shots on target

The 24-year-old scored eight goals in 25 appearances last season and he netted at Forest last weekend, having five shots with two hitting the target.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

