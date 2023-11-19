Northern Ireland v Denmark predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: More misery for Northern Ireland

Where to watch Northern Ireland v Denmark

Northern Ireland v Denmark team news

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's injury list is long with Jonny Evans, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane and Brad Lyons all missing out on this round of matches.

Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann also remain absent from the squad for the hosts, who are likely to line-up something similar to that of the side who lost in Finland on Friday.

Denmark

Denmark have also had selection issues with Robert Skov, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund all missing out this week.

Andreas Skov Olsen is also injured, joining Simon Kjaer, Philip Billing, Alexander Bah and Mikkel Damsgaard on the sidelines.

Northern Ireland v Denmark predictions

Denmark booked their place at Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over Group H rivals Slovenia on Friday, sealing top spot in the process, and they can finish their campaign with a routine win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The Danes have recovered from a sluggish start to take control of the group in the final rounds but it has been a tale of woe for Northern Ireland from start to finish.

Michael O'Neill's men have only two wins over whipping boys San Marino to show for their efforts and they are nine points adrift of fourth-placed Finland.

Qualifying can't end soon enough for Northern Ireland, who have scored just seven goals in their nine matches - five of those against San Marino.

Friday's 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Finland means Northern Ireland will start this match at a very low ebb and their mood is unlikely to improve at Windsor Park.

Key stat

Northern Ireland have been beaten in six of their last eight without managing to find the net

