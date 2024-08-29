Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Bohemians draw no bet

Premier Division, 11.30am Sunday

2pts 7-5 general

Cork City -1.5 on handicap

First Division, 7.45pm Friday

5pts 4-7 Hills

League of Ireland predictions

Coldplay's visit to Dublin means Shamrock Rovers play Bohemians before noon on Sunday but it should not dampen the atmosphere at Dalymount.

Bohs played much better against long-time league leaders Shelbourne last week, while Rovers' return of 39 points from 26 games shows how poorly their quest for five championships in a row has gone.

The hosts are 6-4 in the draw-no-bet market and that looks decent business.

Rovers continue to give up too many goals and they are vulnerable favourites in any match they play at the moment, let alone against their fiercest rivals.

It seems probable that none of the ten Premier Division teams will start at odds-on this weekend, testament to just how close the top flight is this season.

Shelbourne, who surrendered first place last weekend, visit basement boys Dundalk on Friday and cannot be a confident selection despite the huge trouble the hosts are in, while at the same time Shels' title rivals Derry visit Galway.

Both of those matches appear priced accordingly and there may be more value to be had in the First Division, where Cork City are on their way back to the top flight.

Tim Clancy has added Sean Maguire and Ruairi Keating to an already strong squad, suggesting there is no shortage of cash at Turner's Cross, and they should hammer a Longford Town outfit at an especially low ebb.

