Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Waterford draw-no-bet

7.45pm Friday

2pts 5-2 Betfred

Shamrock Rovers

7pm Sunday

3pts 4-5 general

League of Ireland predictions

Shelbourne are stuttering along at the top of the table in the League of Ireland, yet it is hard to have faith in the pursuers.

Having won only one of their last seven matches – a poor performance in a 1-0 win in Bray – the Reds are clearly wobbling and it is difficult to be confident about them at home to a Bohemians side with classy attacking players on Friday evening.

Can Derry close the gap? The Candystripes, who have signed former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom until the end of the season, go to Waterford and surely cannot be 4-5 chances away to a team they are six points ahead of. The Blues are very much fighting for a European place and the RSC will be rocking.

Drogheda are hitting form at the right time but are hardly a bet at the prices against a Sligo side also very much in the race for the top four.

On Sunday, Shamrock Rovers' line-up against Galway United may hinge a little on how they have recovered after Thursday night's 4-0 mauling against PAOK, but they've a big squad and this is a game they simply have to win.

Galway create very few chances in games like these and Rovers should beat United for the second time this season, with some of their key players needing game time after a hammering in Greece.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.