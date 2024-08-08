Expert League of Ireland predictions and football betting tips from Johnny Ward

Best bets

Sligo +0.25 Asian Handicap

7.45pm Saturday

3pts 1.93 bet365

Saint Patrick's

3.00pm Sunday

3pts 13-5 Boylesports

League of Ireland predictions

St Patrick’s Athletic were in Conference League action on Thursday evening but, despite their demanding schedule, they are far too big a price to win at Galway United on Sunday.

Saints have already beaten United twice this season and they are a far better attacking unit now after making some major signings. It is also something of a must-game for Pat's in their efforts to make up ground on the sides above them.

United overcame a dreadful Dundalk outfit on Friday, but this is a much tougher test against a side boasting the attacking threats of Aidan Keena, Zack Elbouzedi, Brandon Kavanagh and Jake Mulraney.

It's tight at the top and there was some dramatic news in the title race during the week when Hull recalled Will Jarvis from his loan spell at leaders Shelbourne, who hold a three-point lead over Derry and have a game in hand over City.

Shels are a much weaker side without him and Sligo will fancy their chance of getting something against them at the Showgrounds on Saturday, having won at Tolka Park when the sides last met at the end of May.

Supporting the Bit O’Red with a quarter-goal start on the Asian handicap looks the best approach. Half of the bet is a lay of Shelbourne and the other a draw-no-bet punt on John Russell’s improving side.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.