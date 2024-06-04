Wednesday's international friendlies predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Denmark vs Sweden

Premier Sports 2, 6pm Wednesday

Best bets

Sweden or draw double chance vs Denmark

Premier Sports 2, 6pm Wednesday

1pt 10-11 general

Belgium to win & under 3.5 goals vs Montenegro

7.30pm Wednesday

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Wednesday's international friendly predictions

There are six international friendlies in Europe on Wednesday, when France and Spain are among the continental heavyweights in action.

Les Bleus, England's main rivals in the Euro 2024 betting, take on Luxembourg and 2023 Nations League champions Spain face Andorra.

A winning £10 double on France and Spain would yield a profit of 61 pence so it makes sense to focus on the more competitive fixture between Denmark and Sweden.

The Danes, beaten by England in extra-time in the Euro 2020 semi-finals, are heading to Germany while the Swedes failed to qualify after finishing a distant third to Belgium and Austria in Group F.

However, Sweden should be competitive under their Danish manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was appointed in February after stepping down as Blackburn boss.

Highly-rated Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has pulled out of the squad but Tomasson's attacking options include Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Denmark were unable to repeat their Euro 2020 heroics at the 2022 World Cup, where they finished bottom of their group, scoring only once in three matches against Tunisia, France and Australia.

They lost their final Euro 2024 qualifier 2-0 in Northern Ireland before a 0-0 friendly draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win against the Faroe Islands in March and they may struggle to see off the Swedes.

Montenegro have recorded three clean sheets in their last four internationals and they can keep the scoreline respectable against Belgium in Brussels.

The Belgians have shut out nine of their last 15 opponents, dating back to the start of their ill-fated World Cup campaign, and they should be backed to claim a low-scoring victory.

England needed a 95th-minute Jude Bellingham equaliser to draw 2-2 with Belgium in March and the Red Devils' previous two friendly results were a goalless stalemate against Ireland, who missed a penalty, and a 1-0 home win against Serbia.

