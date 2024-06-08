Sunday's international friendlies predictions including Slovakia vs Wales

Best bets

Slovakia vs Wales

S4C & Premier Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

Slovakia to beat Wales

1pt 23-20 Coral

Montenegro draw no bet vs Georgia

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunday's international friendlies predictions

Wales manager Rob Page will be feeling the pressure after his side drew 0-0 with a Gibraltar team ranked 203rd in the world on Thursday and things could go from bad to worse when they take on Slovakia in Trnava.

The Dragons failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and Page chose to experiment with a youthful side against Gibraltar, handing five players their first caps.

But even after the introduction of first-team players in the second half, Wales could not find a way through, despite winning the shot count 17-1.

For Slovakia, meanwhile, this is their final warm-up fixture before they start their Euros campaign against Belgium and they will want to make their mark.

They have won four of their last six games, having drawn with Norway as part of that run as well, and look worth a bet to beat the deflated Dragons.

Georgia are the only debutants at Euro 2024 and their final warm-up fixture could end in defeat away to Montenegro.

Despite beating only Cyprus during regular qualifying, Georgia went through the Euro 2024 playoff route thanks to their Nations League performance and edged past Luxembourg and Greece.

But they could be out of their depth in the tournament and Montenegro, who beat Belarus and North Macedonia in March, can chalk up a win in Podgorica.

